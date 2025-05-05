Youngkin Takes Final Action on 2025 Legislation

Governor Glenn Youngkin today acted on all remaining legislation for the 2025 legislative session. On April 2, the General Assembly returned 91 pieces of legislation and the state budget. Of those, the Governor signed 53 bills, made 37 Item vetoes to the budget, and vetoed 38 bills.

Included in the 53 signed bills are seven bills that improve the accessibility and quality of maternal health care, eight bills that improve public safety, nine bills that bolster Virginia’s ever-growing energy portfolio, and ten bills that continue to improve upon Virginia’s world class education system.

“My actions today complete the work of the 2025 legislative session. In March, I proposed commonsense, compromise amendments to 159 bills. In April, the General Assembly accepted 69 of my amendments and returned 91 bills and the budget to my desk. I’m signing the majority of these bills because they advance at least in part our shared mission to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family, and future General Assembly sessions can improve the legislation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In a divided government, no one is going to get 100 percent of what they want, and we must work across the aisle to serve the common interests of Virginians. For the 38 bills that would damage the interests of the Commonwealth and her citizens, I am exercising my constitutional duty to veto these bills.”

The Governor signed 53 bills, which included:

HB 1589, HB 1609, HB 1614, HB 1723, HB 1725, HB 1730, HB 1821, HB 1833,

HB 1835, HB 1844, HB 1918, HB 1923, HB 1929, HB 1934, HB 1957, HB 2008,

HB 2018, HB 2103, HB 2109, HB 2235, HB 2328, HB 2346, HB 2401, HB 2415,

HB 2426, HB 2446, HB 2454, HB 2458, HB 2515, HB 2610, HB 2657, HB 2663,

HB 2695, HB 2724, HB 2777

SB 746, SB 784, SB 805, SB 854, SB 875, SB 879, SB 894, SB 955, SB 998, SB 1093, SB 1100, SB 1192, SB 1212, SB 1219, SB 1221, SB 1316, SB 1336, SB 1418

The full list of signed bills for the 2025 Regular Session is available here.

The Governor vetoed 38 bills, which included:

HB 1601, HB 1630, HB 1649, HB 1675, HB 1678, HB 1699, HB 1716, HB 1721,

HB 1796, HB 1824, HB 1883, HB 1989, HB 2087, HB 2134, HB 2157, HB 2158,

HB 2161, HB 2350, HB 2351, HB 2371, HB 2520, HB 2537, HB 2779

SB 740, SB 780, SB 881, SB 940, SB 949, SB 963, SB 1040, SB 1048, SB 1105,

SB 1259, SB 1386, SB 1393, SB 1394, SB 1449, SB 1462

The full list of vetoed bills for the 2025 Regular Session is available here.

The Governor’s full veto statements for today’s actions are available here.