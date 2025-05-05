New VA Tech research exposes harmful digital ad practices

An unanticipated discovery

Together, Amjad and Gulzar have been working on internet privacy for nearly five years. Another co-author, graduate student Muhammad Danish, worked with the team for three months.

“We started off looking at this problem mostly from the perspective of privacy for general web users,” Gulzar said. “We built systems that allow us to detect any privacy violations on a web page and collected a large data set about online ads, specifically, because ads are the most common way that companies track users and gather information on their interests and likes.”

During one of their recent projects, Amjad and Bless Jah, a graduating senior in the Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering working with the team, noticed something unexpected.

They found evidence that many third-party digital ads do not comply with accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act and other federal laws. The alternative text that describes images to users with a visually impairment is often missing and the close button is too small for those users to locate. The ads also were collecting information about screen reader users who were merely viewing, but not clicking on, the ads on websites.

Jah, under Amjad and Gulzar’s supervision, used screen readers to test the ads and sites manually.

“I would hover over a section of a site to get the screen reader to work, and on the other side of my screen, I could see the ads sending requests for my user information,” Jah said.

“The core issue here is that a person without a disability can look at all of the information and not trigger the ad tracking, but an individual who has visual impairments will have to compromise their privacy just to locate and access information on the web,” Gulzar said.

On the flip side, when ads fail to provide accurate alternate text for screen readers, visually impaired users don’t have the option to interact with that content and instead encounter blank spaces.

“And web developers have no control over these issues because the ads are delivered to users individually by ad-serving technologies and not by the website,” Gulzar said. “Only the advertising companies can fix it.”

After some exploratory work and funding from the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative, Gulzar greenlit the accessibility project.

Security experts often recommend that web developers do away with ads to increase privacy for their users, Gulzar said. But news and other companies that rely on advertising can’t ban ads from their pages and continue to provide content and services for free or at reduced cost.

In addition to the online tool they’ve already developed, the team is considering a second project that could help mitigate these negative impacts for visually impaired internet users and web developers.

“We really want to deliver something as a solution to the community,” Amjad said.

By Tonia Moxley