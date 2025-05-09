America’s Top State for Business Launches Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator 

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the launch of the Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator (MVIA), a first-of-its-kind initiative that will ensure Virginia continues to compete for the nation’s most transformative investment projects.

MVIA fast-tracks innovative business investments in America by coordinating state agencies for an efficient and expedited client journey. The initiative has executive sponsorship from the offices of the Governor by the Secretary of Commerce and Trade and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

“Virginia is open for business—and we’re raising the bar,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As America’s Top State for Business, we’re doubling down with the Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator to fast-track game-changing projects, cut red tape, and deliver results that power prosperity across the Commonwealth.”

“The Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator is building the fastest, most responsive economic development engine in America,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “If you’re ready to grow, Virginia is ready to go.”

MVIA delivers concierge-style service and whole-of-government coordination to help qualifying companies move quickly with their relocation or growth. A unified approach among state agencies will address investor needs promptly, leveraging unique access to Virginia’s cabinet officials and agency leaders to fast-track opportunities.

Collaborating state and local partners include:

Infrastructure

Virginia Economic Development Partnership

Virginia Department of Transportation

Port of Virginia

Virginia Energy

Permitting

Virginia Department of Environmental Quality

Virginia Department of Health

Workforce

Virginia Works

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development

Virginia Housing

“The Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator turbocharges the way we compete for transformational projects by aligning our full economic development arsenal—from world-class talent programs to industry expertise—into one seamless, pro-business experience,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “It’s a bold step forward to ensure Virginia remains the top state for business and innovation.”

The new Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator builds upon the Commonwealth’s strong economic development foundation. Virginia has welcomed more than $100 billion in investment and 260,000 jobs since the beginning of Governor Youngkin’s administration. The Governor overhauled state regulation leading to 70% improvement in permitting time1 and $24,000 savings per new home in Virginia.2 Under his leadership, the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program has invested $302 million3 to prepare pad-ready sites in localities statewide. Governor Youngkin has returned $9 billion to Virginia taxpayers during his term4, boosting state and local economic growth.

The fundamental, lasting updates by Governor Youngkin make the Commonwealth America’s Top State for Business. The Made-in-Virginia Investment Accelerator will facilitate incumbent employers and new companies to join this winning economy. The Governor’s reforms enable a prosperous economic future for all Virginians.

Qualifying projects will need to meet the following thresholds:

500+ net new jobs

$250 million+ in capital investment

Expansion and/or new facility

A factsheet for investors is available here. For additional information or to express interest in the Made in Virginia Investment Accelerator, please contact the Office of the Secretary of Commerce and Trade, [email protected].