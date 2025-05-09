State Approves Carilion Clinic Kidney Transplant Program

The Virginia Division of Certificate of Public Need (DCOPN) has approved Carilion Clinic’s application to establish a kidney transplant program. The program will be the region’s only organ transplant program, marking a critical access point for life-saving services. Carilion anticipates beginning kidney transplant surgeries in 2026.

“This is a significant milestone for our region,” said David Salzberg, M.D., the lead surgeon for the program. “In Virginia, there are currently over 2,300 residents on the state’s waitlist for kidneys. In our region alone, the need for kidney transplants is expected to increase by nearly 35% over the next five years. Our program will offer the life-saving services close to home that our community deserves.”

Carilion first shared plans to apply for the program in January 2024, garnering public support as the DCOPN considered the proposal. That included:

Sixteen cities, counties and towns in Carilion’s service territory approved resolutions supporting the application.

Over 20 community organizations that partner with Carilion on care and numerous chambers of commerce sent letters of support.

Over 1,500 community members sent letters to the DCOPN.

“The desire and need for these services was clear, and it was humbling to experience such overwhelming community support in advocating to bring these services here,” said Dr. Salzberg. “The public spoke up, and their voices were heard.”

With the state’s approval, Carilion teams will now work to establish services for surgeries starting in 2026. Until then, anyone interested in learning more can visit CarilionClinic.org/kidney or email questions to [email protected].

The program will ultimately be part of the Department of Surgery with a robust, multidisciplinary team offering comprehensive care and support, including transplant coordination, social work, partner nephrology, endocrinology, dietary services, financial counseling, pharmacy, mental health, and more.

Once launched, the clinic will be at 3 Riverside Circle, with plans underway for an additional clinic in the New River Valley. Transplant surgeries will take place at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

By the Numbers

Nationally and regionally, kidney disease is increasing:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 in 7 U.S. adults has chronic kidney disease.

It is the 9th leading cause of death in the country.

Before Carilion created the program, communities in Southwest Virginia lacked adequate kidney transplant resources. For 79% of kidney transplant patients in Southwest Virginia, accessing services requires a 2- to 4-hour drive. Living far from a transplant center makes it difficult to reach critical services, resulting in long waitlist times and complicated care.

Program Benefits

Offering kidney transplants represents a significant advancement in caring for patients with advanced kidney disease. Most importantly, it provides our community with:

Comprehensive kidney care in one central location, reducing the need for travel.

An experienced, compassionate care team closer to home.

Less time away from work, family, and daily life activities.

Enhanced quality of life and long-term health outcomes.

Learn more about the program—and consider registering as a kidney donor—by visiting CarilionClinic.org/kidney.