Youngkin Announces Another Expansion of the Virginia Permit Transparency Website

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the addition of two new Virginia agencies to be included on the Virginia Permit Transparency (VPT) website. This centralized platform serves as an online resource featuring the vast majority of permit applications considered by Virginia agencies. In addition to the eight agencies previously incorporated into VPT, the public now can track the daily status and timeline of permits issued by the Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS).

“Our administration consistently demonstrates its commitment to increasing transparency and efficiency in state government,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With this newest expansion of the Virginia Permit Transparency platform, we are enabling and encouraging Virginia agencies to prioritize the modernization of their permitting processes. VPT benefits Commonwealth agencies, businesses, and Virginians alike.”

“This first-of-its-kind permitting portal is already making life easier for anyone tracking a Virginia permit,” said Director of the Office of Regulatory Management Reeve Bull. “Since its creation one year ago, VPT has grown to include more than 200 different types of permits and now processes over 100,000 applications every year.”

The Office of Regulatory Management (ORM) is leading the VPT development and expansion in accordance with Executive Order 39.

VPT is based on an award-winning pilot program developed by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), which helped the agency reduce its average permit processing time by over 65%. As VPT continues expanding to include other permits and licenses issued statewide, additional agencies should achieve significant reductions in processing times as well.

To access the VPT website, visit Permits.Virginia.Gov or the ORM website at ORM.Virginia.Gov to learn more.