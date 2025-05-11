CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

What’s Different About Your Mom?

“She likes to do dances in the car, which are hilarious,” says Savannah, age 11. “Some of the dances I think are extinct. When she starts to dance to a song, I tell her to stop because I think she will hurt herself.”

Let’s just hope she doesn’t do the Twist. This is one of those extinct dances from the ’60s where the lyrics and dancers go “round and round and up and down.” It’s the down part that concerns me. Road visibility might be a problem.

“Sure, it’s annoying when she calls me my sister’s or my dog’s name, but sometimes it’s funny,” says Mary, 11. “I love my mom so much. She is very good to me.”

Isn’t that the way it is with Mom? She may be peculiar at times, but it’s OK because you know she loves you.

“My mother reminds me of spring and summer because of her bright, kind smile,” says Kelsey, 11. “Her face is welcoming and soft. She has smooth, reassuring hands like the calm ocean. When I’m sad or worried, she looks relaxed and helpful. My mother is as lovely as a rose on a warm, sunny morning.”

What more could one possibly say about Mom than “the sun is always shining when she is with me,” says Stephanie, 11.

The sun of Mom’s love can be shining even when life brings storms. “The best thing I like about my mom is that she loves me!” says Morgan, 11.

Moms know instinctively that their children need love. It’s part of a divine package called “eternity in their hearts” (Ecclesiastes 3:11). No one has to teach mothers to love their children. God placed it in their hearts.

Love fosters security. No amount of fame, money, or power can take the place of knowing one is loved. Even those with dysfunctional moms or no moms (orphans) can find security in God’s love. It’s hard to feel unloved when we consider how Jesus willingly suffered by taking our sins on himself so that he might save us and live in and through us forever.

As the Lord Jesus hung on a cross, he looked down at his mother and said, “Woman, behold your son!” (John 19:26). Jesus also said to the Apostle John, “Behold your mother!” (John 19:27). From that day forward, John took Mary into his household.

In spite of the context of Jesus providing for his mother through John, I couldn’t help but think of Jesus’ conversation with a Jewish teacher named Nicodemus: “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:14-15).

When the Israelites beheld a bronze serpent lifted up on a pole by Moses, they were healed from poisonous snakebites. Because of its role in the temptation of Eve, the serpent is under a curse. Jesus took the punishment we deserve when he allowed sinners to lift him up on the cross.

Yes, even Mary had to behold and believe in her son as the one who became accursed for her sins. Will you?

Point to ponder: God designed mothers to love their children.

Scripture to remember: “Woman, behold your son!” (John 19:26).

Question to consider: Will you behold the Son of God by believing in him?

