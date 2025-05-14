Last Saturdays of May, June, July Free at the Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums

The Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums will offer free admission to visitors from Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem the last Saturdays of May, June, and July of 2025.

The museums’ Local Days is part of a larger initiative to provide greater access to the Roanoke region’s history, art, and material cultures. New exhibitions on Virginia and the American Revolution include interactive experiences with hands-on discovery stations for everyone to explore.

Free dates, in addition to May 31, are June 28 and July 26, and proof of residency with a valid ID is required. Outside of Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem, regular admission pricing applies at $6 for adults, $5 for seniors & military, $3 for 12-17, and under 12 free.

Current exhibitions at the museums include:

Valley of Virginia: Western Virginia’s settlement story is very different from that of Jamestown and Colonial Williamsburg’s. Through tactile discovery displays, trace Western Virginia’s role in the lead up to the Revolutionary War – from settlement to the Declaration of Independence.

Western Virginia Tribal Nations: What was life like for Indigenous peoples from the point of contact in 1607 up through today? Discover through interactive displays how Western Virginia’s Tribal Nations navigated the hardships of war, westward expansion, and loss of identity to create resilient communities in preserving their traditions and cultures. This exhibit has been generously sponsored through the Virginia Museum of History and Culture’s Commonwealth Fund, presented by Dominion Energy.

Stand of Colours: Through replica flags and interactive touch screen displays, learn more about the flags carried throughout the battles of the American Revolution. Exhibition will be up until July 8, 2025

The American Revolution Experience: In partnership with the Colonel William Preston Chapter, NSDAR, the Roanoke History Museum will host the American Revolution Experience Traveling Exhibit, a collaborative project between the American Battlefield Trust & the Daughters of the American Revolution. This innovative pop-up exhibition explores how ordinary people were affected by the struggle for independence, by bringing to life the diverse viewpoints and experiences of those who witnessed the dawn of a new nation. Exhibition will be in the lobby of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge until May 28, 2025.

More information on exhibits and upcoming events can be found at the museum’s website www.roanokehistorymuseum.org, or by calling 540-982-5465.

The History and Link museums are housed in the historic train passenger station across from Hotel Roanoke. The museums are operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and are open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 am – 4:30 pm.