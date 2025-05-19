Walmart Neighborhood Market in Roanoke Reopens With Upgrades and Local Mural

Walmart customers in Roanoke were welcomed inside the newly transformed Neighborhood Market at 2141 Dale Avenue SE as the much-anticipated project is now complete. Creating omni-shopping experiences that save customers time and money, Walmart continues its transformational journey to become America’s favorite place to shop whether in-store, online or via the mobile app.

“At Walmart, enhancing our customers’ shopping experience is always a priority,” said Heather Stanley, Walmart store manager. “We’re thrilled to unveil to our customers a variety of new features and improvements at our store that will ultimately allow us to better serve the Roanoke community. A big thank you to our dedicated associates, and our store leadership teams for their exceptional efforts throughout the renovation.”

Walmart associates marked the occasion this morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony and community celebration. The event was attended by local Roanoke organizations and community leaders.

Walmart Neighborhood Markets are significantly smaller than a traditional Walmart Supercenter but still carry a wide array of products. Shoppers can find fresh produce, meat and dairy products, bakery and deli items, as well as pantry staples. They also offer household goods, health and beauty products, pet supplies, and have an in-store pharmacy. These stores provide the convenience of a local grocery store with the product variety and competitive pricing that Walmart is known for.

The Roanoke Neighborhood Market has undergone several updates to better serve the community, including:

Fresh Look & Feel: New paint, fixtures, signage, and LED lighting for a brighter, more inviting shopping environment.

Enhanced Deli & Hot Bar: A larger, full-service deli with a hot bar offering fresh, ready-to-eat meals.

Expanded Aisles: A reconfigured layout to provide more space and convenience for shoppers.

Online Grocery Pickup & Delivery Upgrades: Enhancements to support increased demand for online grocery services.

Pharmacy Improvements: A new consult room for private conversations and pharmacy delivery services to better serve customers’ healthcare needs.

To further illustrate Walmart’s commitment to helping others live better in the communities it serves, the store manager and several associates presented $4,500 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, including:

$1,000 to Good Samaritan Hospice

$1,000 to the Roanoke Valley SPCA

$1,000 to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

$500 to Blue Ridge Literacy

$500 to the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley

$500 to The Lion’s Share

The ceremony concluded with the exciting unveiling of the store’s new mural, designed and illustrated by artist Nico Cathcart. The mural is an eye-catching installation that celebrates Roanoke’s unique identity and deep connections to nature and transportation. The piece depicts the Mill Mountain Star, the largest man-made illuminated star in the U.S. and symbol of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, alongside the 611 Locomotive, one of the last passenger steam trains built in the U.S.

This mural is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, one of the largest public-facing art installations celebrating communities across America. Walmart’s Community Mural Program is an important part of each store transformation and furthers Walmart’s commitment to the local community.