Downtown Roanoke to Host New Bites & Bevs Week This June

The Roanoke Star
May 20, 2025

Experience Downtown Roanoke’s diverse social scene this summer with a new concept, Bites & Bevs presented by Virginia Spirits, on June 16 – 22.

Sip, savor, and save in Downtown Roanoke during Bites & Bevs. Indulge in the best appetizers, small plates, cocktails, wines, craft beers, and spirits from local restaurants, bars, and breweries.

Over a dozen participants will offer limited-time menu items and deals on drinks and appetizers, providing guests with an opportunity to try a variety of items.

The price structure allows guests to sample a drink and an appetizer for fixed prices of $20, $30, or $40. Participating breweries that do not serve food may opt to offer drink specials alone. Rates and menus are shared in advance, so diners can plan accordingly.

Participating restaurants and menus can be found here. Reservations are encouraged at restaurants that accept them.

