Veterans Operate 1 in 5 Virginia Farms, Census Finds

Just as they served our country, thousands of military veterans are serving another way—by supporting the nation’s food system.

Virginia is home to 7,679 farmers with military service, according to the 2022 Census of Agriculture. These veterans operate 7,128 farms—about 21% of the commonwealth’s farms—across roughly 1.2 million acres. Their combined efforts contribute nearly $542 million in agricultural sales.

May’s National Military Appreciation Month is the time to think about how the skillsets veterans developed during military service often translate well to agriculture. Both farmers and military service members tend to build strong work ethics, and veteran farmers use decision-making skills, leadership and adaptability honed during their service.

But transitioning into farming comes with unique challenges. In addition to hurdles like farmland access, financial assistance and business support, many veterans navigate service-related health issues.

AgriSafe, a nonprofit that works to educate healthcare professionals and agricultural workers about the health and safety needs of farmers, noted that military service members can have medically complex issues. These include musculoskeletal disorders, combat-related injuries, chronic pain and sleep disorders.

Approximately 30% of veterans have at least one service-connected disability, which can be compounded with hazards and exposures found in agricultural work.

Veterans “have seen a lot, done a lot and it’s definitely taken a toll,” said Lt. Col. Heath Woockman, a public health officer with the U.S. Air Force, during a recent AgriSafe webinar on understanding the unique health care needs of veteran farmers.

Woockman added that veterans are more likely to experience mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, substance abuse, post-traumatic stress and increased suicide risk.

“A lot of us are pretty proud,” he said. “We don’t want to admit we have a problem… Unfortunately, it’s not until you realize you can’t handle it that you go and see somebody.”

Most veterans rely on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for health care, but getting help in rural areas can be challenging, Woockman explained. Continued expansion and improvements in telehealth and telemedicine can help bridge access gaps, and many resources like the US Veterans Mental Health Library help connect veterans with services.

While navigating rural health access is challenging, farming also can be therapeutic for many veterans. Ralph Morton of Cattle Run Farm in Greene County returned to farming after a 21-year military career with multiple deployments. The former Army first sergeant found himself “going from 100 mph to 35 all of a sudden.”

“You can’t do that all at once,” he shared. “It takes time to figure out—to adjust emotionally and mentally.”

Morton found peace and support through agricultural endeavors and veterans’ organizations. He raises cattle, hogs and goats and grows produce he sells at local farmers markets. As volunteer director for Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, he hosts events for veterans’ groups, like an upcoming Stomp-Salute to the Soil agricultural day.

Morton enjoyed his military career and the camaraderie, but he doesn’t miss “always being on the go.” Now he enjoys working with animals, cultivating crops and the “down-to-earth” lifestyle his farm provides.

“It’s my serenity,” he said.

For health care resources, visit the VA’s Office of Rural Health at ruralhealth.va.gov and the Rural Health Information Hub at bit.ly/437yfML. AgriSafe’s AgriStress Helpline also offers mental health support for agricultural workers.

To find educational and business resources for veterans in agriculture, visit the USDA’s web page for veterans at bit.ly/3ZneqyI. Additionally, organizations like the Farmer Veteran Coalition and Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Small Farm Outreach Program help veterans in agriculture through education and training, peer networks, career planning and outreach.