Virginia DMV Kicks Off ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign Ahead of Holiday Travel

As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer travel season, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), along with local law enforcement and Virginia State Police, is hitting the gas on seat belt safety. Through June 1, 2025, the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign is in full swing—reminding everyone that buckling up isn’t just smart, it’s the law.

Today, DMV joined forces with Virginia State Police, Chesterfield County Police Department, Christopher King Foundation and AAA Mid-Atlantic for a news conference at AAA’s Chesterfield office to remind drivers to “Click It or Ticket” while also sharing vital information about Virginia’s new backseat—seat belt law taking effect July 1, 2025.

“Ensuring the safety of every driver and passenger on our roads is a responsibility we all share, and it begins with the simple act of buckling up. Seat belts are one of the most effective tools we have to reduce injuries and save lives in the event of a crash,” said Virginia DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “I urge everyone to make seat belt use a non-negotiable part of their daily routine. It’s not just about following the law—it’s about protecting yourself and the people riding with you.”

According to the most recent statewide seat belt survey in 2024, 19% of Virginians were still not wearing a seat belt while driving. Though this is an improvement over the 2023 numbers, there’s still plenty of road ahead when it comes to making seat belt use second nature for everyone. Last year, 50% of people killed in traffic crashes were unrestrained in a vehicle that had safety restraints. It’s a sobering reminder ahead of the busy holiday weekend that buckling up could be the simplest decision that saves a life.

AAA predicts that 87% of Memorial Day travelers—or 39.4 million people—will be driving to their destinations. In Virginia, more than 1 million drivers are expected to hit the road and travel 50 miles or more. That’s about 2.5% higher than last year, which means 26,000 more travelers will be cruising across the Commonwealth compared to 2024.

“Whenever there are more vehicles on the road, the potential for crashes rises,” said Morgan Dean, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia. “You can’t control what other drivers do behind the wheel, but you can control what happens inside your vehicle. That starts with making sure that everyone is buckled in correctly before you begin your journey.”

Law enforcement has already begun their high-visibility enforcement along busy roads, working to save lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, buckling your seat belt can reduce your risk of death in a crash by 45%. That’s why DMV is urging everyone to speak up about seat belt safety—because staying silent can be deadly.

“We want everyone to reach their destination safely—that is our top priority. Protect yourself and others by buckling up, driving the speed limit, and paying attention to other vehicles and motorcycles on the roadway,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Matthew Hanley. “We take the law and your safety seriously. Our troopers will be highly visible during the Click It or Ticket initiative and enforcing seat belt use, just as we do every day.”

Chesterfield County Police Chief Frank Carpenter said, “The Chesterfield County Police Department is committed to traffic safety. Your destination and the safety of your passengers are important, so please drive responsibly and ensure that all occupants are properly buckled up.”

DMV and its partners are reminding Virginians that starting July 1, a new law will require drivers and passengers in every seat (including the backseat), no matter their age, to wear a seat belt.

“This year’s Click It or Ticket campaign is especially meaningful to our family, as we prepare for the Christopher King Seat Belt Law to take effect on July 1,” said Christy King, mother of Christopher King. “This law carries my son’s name, but it’s about protecting every person who gets into a car. We lost Christopher because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt — something that could have saved his life. Now, through this law and the Click It or Ticket campaign, we have a chance to save others. Please, buckle up. Do it for the people who love you.”

To view the video of today’s event, click here. It includes soundbites from DMV Director of Highway Safety Strategy Brandy Brubaker and Christy King, founder of the Christopher King Foundation.