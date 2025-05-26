Remains of President James Monroe’s Daughter Brought to Virginia for Burial

After spending nearly two centuries in an unmarked and forgotten grave, the remains of Eliza Monroe Hay, daughter of fifth U.S. President James Monroe, were returned to American soil. On Wednesday, May 21, through the efforts of Barbara Vorndick and her team at the Bringing Eliza Home Project, Eliza’s remains arrived home in the U.S. and was met by Vorndick and others at Washington Dulles International Airport.

What began as a historical curiosity became a personal mission for Vorndick, whose dedication led to the rediscovery of Eliza’s burial site in the Père Lachaise Cemetery in France, where the grave had been neglected for decades. With no prior experience in historical research, Vorndick was drawn to Eliza’s forgotten and misunderstood story and began seeking answers. Her six-year long research led to the discovery of documents that reshaped historical understanding and will make it possible for Eliza to be reinterred in her family’s plot at Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.

“This project has been a fascinating, enriching journey in many ways, but the most amazing aspect was how it enriched my faith,” said Vorndick, a parishioner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra. “Through the long hours and years of research, I came to feel God’s presence in a very real way. When I wondered if I would ever find the documents that I needed, He was there, whispering in my ear – suddenly dropping ideas into my mind.”

During Vorndick’s years of research and emails to French entities, a French parish archivist discovered a record of Eliza’s funeral Mass at St. Philippe-du-Roule Catholic Church in Paris, leading Vorndick to believe she had confirmed the rumors of Eliza’s conversion to Catholicism. For Vorndick, this moment turned the history project into a journey of grace and deepened faith.

Eliza Monroe Hay’s life was marked by privilege, displacement, and mystery. But in death, her memory has been restored with love. Her journey home to America, guided by history and faith, is a reminder that the Catholic Church’s mission of mercy and respect continues for the faithful, even after death. A documentary about Barbara’s scholarship and Eliza’s repatriation is being produced by Primary Source Media. Eliza’s reinterment service is planned for the fall, where she will finally be laid to rest with her family in the Monroe family plot in Hollywood Cemetery in downtown Richmond.

More information will be released about the service closer to the date.