Larue V. Dickerson to Take the Oath of Office as New Roanoke Postmaster

Roanoke native LaRue V. Dickerson will be sworn in as Roanoke’s Postmaster during at an official installation ceremony on May 30, at 11 a.m., at Cave Spring Post Office.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Roanoke as the Postmaster,” Dickerson said. “Taking the oath is an important reminder of the responsibilities that I assume in this position, and I am grateful to be part of a dedicated team in Roanoke.”

The oath of office will be administered by Gerald Roane, Virginia District Manager. The event is open to the public, and Dickerson will be available to meet customers following the oath of office.

In his capacity as Postmaster, Dickerson is the lead postal official for retail and delivery services in Roanoke.

“Ensuring customers receiving the best possible service whether it’s mail and package delivery, retails services or customer support, is a top priority,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson was officially named Roanoke Postmaster earlier this year and had been serving in this capacity as Acting Postmaster since March 2024. His prior experience includes Alta Vista Postmaster and Station Manager at the Roanoke Carrier Annex. Dickerson began his postal career in 2015 as a City Carrier Assistant at the Roanoke Carrier Annex. He became a full-time City Carrier two years later.

Dickerson is a Roanoke native and graduate of William Fleming High School.

“Roanoke is my hometown, and I know many of our customers personally,” Dickerson said. “I am committed to serving this community, not only as your Postmaster, but as your loyal friend, neighbor and advocate for the community.”

For more information on the role of local postmasters and on the remarkable modernization progress of the Postal Service, please visit usps.com.