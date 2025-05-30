Pamplin College Honors Class of 2025 at Lane Stadium Commencement

On May 15, 2025, the Pamplin College of Business welcomed more than 1,400 new alumni as they were cheered across the stage during Commencement in Lane Stadium.

“Your journey through Pamplin has been shaped not only by what you learned in the classroom but by what you experienced beyond it—through student organizations, study abroad programs, professional workshops, internships, and other co-curricular opportunities,” said Saonee Sarker, dean of the Pamplin College of Business. “You’ve developed a strong foundation in business and sharpened your problem-solving skills by applying them in real-world settings.”

Pamplin graduating class of 2025:

1,281 undergraduate degrees

172 master’s degrees

More than 10 countries represented

More than 30 states and districts represented

Pamplin’s commencement was held across two ceremonies, featuring two keynote speakers.

Gene Lowe ‘90, president and chief executive officer of SPX Technologies, Inc. and member of the Apex Center for Entrepreneurs Advisory Board, shared three tips:

Never stop learning. The moment you think you “know enough” is the moment you start falling behind.

Build your skills and make them future-proof.

Take chances in new, growing areas. Whether it’s new technology, an emerging market, or a start-up idea, be bold enough to take calculated risks.

“You’re graduating into a world that’s changing faster than ever before. That’s not a reason to fear the future, it’s a reason to be excited. You have a unique opportunity to shape it, lead it, and build something better,” Lowe shared.

Debbie Petrine ‘78, chairman and chief executive officer of Commonwealth Care of Roanoke, Inc., Pamplin Advisory Council cabinet chair, and university alumni board member, shared the importance of being open to new things and working hard at them.

“First lesson: It is a promising idea to be open to new things – they are not always what we envision,” Petrine said. “The point is work hard in any role you have. Titles are not all that important, get to know the organization you’re in, respect and listen to the people you work with, for, or supervise and never get above your raising as my family always reminds me.”

She also shared her journey from being a first-generation student and community college transfer to enrolling at Virginia Tech, eventually becoming the university’s first female rector of the Board of Visitors in 2014. Petrine emphasized “our culture of Ut Prosim and making friends for a lifetime. Stay involved with Virginia Tech and be part of the future by giving your time, talent, and treasure. You will be glad you did.”

In addition to Lowe and Petrine’s remarks, Tyler Chillot addressed his fellow Hokies as the 2025 Pamplin Outstanding Senior.

Chillot, who completed a dual degree in cybersecurity management analytics and marketing management, was selected for this award due to his impressive record of leadership, scholarship, philanthropy, and active participation in a variety of esteemed campus activities.

He shared that “above all else, this degree is evidence of two critical skills you can take forward with you in life: the ability to adapt, and the ability to learn. Do not stop learning as you leave Blacksburg. Your knowledge is your power, and it is imperative to keep reading, diving beyond the news headlines, and asking uncomfortable questions.”

Their full remarks and ceremony can be found in the event’s live stream.

View the Pamplin 2025 Commencement photos.