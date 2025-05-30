Youngkin Announces Volunteerism & Community Service Awards Nomination Period is Open 

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the nomination period is open for the 2025 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards, an annual award program coordinated by Serve Virginia and the Virginia Service Foundation, recognizing Virginians who volunteer their time to make a difference in their communities. Nominations will be accepted from the public through Monday, June 23, 5:00pm ET.

“Virginia is a Commonwealth built on the spirit of service,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Time and again, we see the heroism of volunteers lift up Virginians in times of need, proving that small acts of service can make a lasting impact. Each year, these Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals, organizations, and businesses making a meaningful difference across the Commonwealth.”

The Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards recognize volunteers across a wide range of focus areas. Past honorees have positively impacted the lives of thousands, increasing access to medical care and healthy food, supporting youth and families, enhancing first responder programs, and inspiring students to become Virginians who give back, among other service areas.

“Participation in volunteer activities continues to grow across Virginia at a rate that outpaces most other states and territories,” said Serve Virginia Director Kathy J. Spangler. “We are thrilled to foster this growth by honoring Virginians of all ages who dedicate themselves to serving others and making a difference in their community, as well as the groups, organizations, and businesses that are committed to community service.”

The Awards honor individuals and groups in the following categories:

Individual, youth (aged 18 and under)

Individual, young adult (aged 19-30)

Individual, adult (aged 31-59)

Individual, senior (aged 60+)

Independent Group (family, friends, or other informal group)

Community Organization (nonprofit or government)

Faith-based Group (spiritual community)

Educational Organization (K-12 school or higher education institution)

Small Business (for-profit, 0-50 employees)

Corporation (for-profit, 51+ employees)

Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Awards honorees will be recognized in a ceremony at the Executive Mansion this Fall. Additional information about the Awards and nomination process, as well as the form to submit a nomination, is available through Serve Virginia at ServeVirginia.org/governors-awards.