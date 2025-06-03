Tavern Stage Summer Music Series Returns to Explore Park June 13

The second installment of the Tavern Stage Summer Music Series is Friday, June 13th at Explore Park featuring Father Sun. The band encompasses reggae covers and original compositions, which carry the authentic vibe of the genre during their performances.

The complete 2025 schedule and band listing are as follows:

June 13 – Father Sun

July 18* – Empty Bottles *Music is from 7:15 to 9:30 PM on July 18

August 15 – Creedence Clearwater Recital

September 12 – Jordan Harman & The Humble Brags

The Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn will be open from 5:30 PM to 10 PM, with live music from 6 PM to 8:30 PM.

Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the sounds of summer on the Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn. Food and beverage options will be available on-site at Twin Creeks Brewpub.

Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/TavernStage or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 for event details.