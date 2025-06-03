VA Tech Researchers Build Recyclable, Self-Healing Electronics

Between upgrades and breakdowns to cellphones, tablets, laptops, and appliances, so many electronics are getting tossed in the trash that they’ve taken on a name of their own: e-waste.

According to a 2024 report issued by the United Nations, the amount of e-waste worldwide has almost doubled in the past 12 years, from 34 billion to 62 billion kilograms — the equivalent of 1.55 million shipping trucks — and it’s estimated to hit 82 billion kilograms by 2030. Just 13.8 billion kilograms — about 20 percent of the total — is expected to be recycled, a number projected to remain flat.

Put simply, we’re throwing away more and more electronics, and recycling isn’t keeping up. But a new study in Advanced Materials by two Virginia Tech research teams offers a potential solution to the e-waste problem: a recyclable material that could make electronics easier to break down and reuse.

Chemistry and engineering have an answer

Michael Bartlett, associate professor of mechanical engineering, and Josh Worch, assistant professor of chemistry, come from different fields, but together they created a new class of circuit materials. With significant work from their team of postdoctoral and graduate student researchers, including Dong Hae Ho, Meng Jiang, and Ravi Tutika, the new circuits are recyclable, electrically conductive, reconfigurable, and self-healing after damage. Yet they retain the strength and durability of traditional circuit board plastics — features rarely found together in a single material.

The new material starts with a vitrimer, a dynamic polymer that can be reshaped and recycled. This versatile material is combined with droplets of liquid metal that do the work of carrying the electric current, the way rigid metals do in a traditional circuit.

This is a fundamentally different approach from other recyclable or flexible electronics. By combining the high-performance, adaptable polymers with electrically conductive liquid metals, the new circuit holds up under a host of challenges.

“Our material is unlike conventional electronic composites,” said Bartlett. “The circuit boards are remarkably resilient and functional. Even under mechanical deformation or damage, they still work.”