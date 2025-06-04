Roanoke-Based Member One Will Operate as Virginia Credit Union by 2026

Following a successful merger in August 2024, Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division are pleased to announce that the now-combined organization will operate in all markets as Virginia Credit Union, beginning in the spring of 2026.

“The Virginia Credit Union brand has almost a century of history behind it and boasts a proven track record as a member-focused organization, one that’s driven by its mission and focused on delivering value for members through its products, services, and resources,” said Virginia Credit Union President/CEO Chris Shockley. “We know this merger will continue to benefit our members, staff, and the communities we proudly serve, and we look forward to further building on our proud tradition of member and community service under the Virginia Credit Union name.”

The brand decision follows an extensive brand research project and a careful evaluation of both brands’ strengths and awareness in current markets.

Several factors were considered in selecting Virginia Credit Union as the continuing brand.

Virginia Credit Union has operated continuously for almost a century. Its recognition as a brand is unmatched in many of its core markets, and it enjoys a sterling reputation for its products and services, financial education resources, and community engagement work. By moving forward as a unified brand, Virginia Credit Union is better positioned to create a cohesive and consistent member experience that further cements its reputation as a trusted financial services provider and community leader.

Owing to its long history of service to state employees, including staff at various state and local government agencies, as well as colleges and universities, the Virginia Credit Union brand enjoys strong awareness across the Commonwealth, even in areas outside its original core markets, including those communities served by Member One.

As a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative, and in light of the need to be good stewards of members’ resources, the significant cost associated with the various competing brand options was also an important consideration. Also considered were the inefficiencies that would result if the organization continued to operate as two distinct brands.

The credit union will work through 2025 and into 2026 in preparation for Operational Day One, the date legacy Member One operations will be fully integrated into Virginia Credit Union ­­­­— operating under the same brand and with the same systems, products, and services.

Operational Day One will likely occur in the spring of 2026, and the credit union is committed to ensuring a carefully considered and member-centric approach to the integration project. Legacy Member One members will continue to bank as they have for the foreseeable future, utilizing Member One’s online and mobile banking platforms, lending services, call centers, and branch locations. Through timely communications, members will be informed of integration milestones and member service updates as the credit union moves through the integration process.

“The most appealing aspect of this merger was the fact that our two organizations shared a belief that what we do and what we offer has a meaningful and positive impact on members and our communities,” said Shockley. “We put people first and believe the relationships we build with members and within our communities are helping members achieve greater financial success and building stronger, more resilient communities. Combining these two well-respected and trusted organizations under one unified brand will only bolster our ability to fulfill our mission.”

Member One members can learn more about the planned rebrand to Virginia Credit Union here.