‘The Anatomy of Her Healing’ Exhibit in Roanoke Explores Art, Trauma, and Resilience

The Roanoke Star
June 4, 2025

The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine invites the public to experience “The Anatomy of Her Healing,” a bold new art exhibition opening Thursday, June 5, with a public reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Riverside 2 Building at 2 Riverside Circle in Roanoke.

The exhibit, on display through August, features work by women artists who use painting, photography, and mixed media to explore healing, trauma, and empowerment. Through deeply personal and expressive pieces, the artists offer insight into the strength found in vulnerability — and the power of creativity as a path to transformation.

Opening night celebration

The June 5 reception is free and open to all. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet featured artist Hali Donithan and several invited artists whose work contributes to the exhibit’s compelling visual narrative. Light refreshments will be provided.

“The Anatomy of Her Healing” is a partnership between the medical school, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia, and Saint Francis Service Dogs — organizations united by a commitment to care, healing, and community engagement.

Art born from lived experience

Donithan brings a personal and powerful perspective to the exhibit. A mother of four — including two children with complex medical needs — Donithan uses photography, mixed media, and writing to tell stories of survival, motherhood, and identity. Her art reflects a journey through trauma, addiction, and rediscovery.

What began as a personal healing journey quickly became a mission for Donithan. Her work transforms emotion into vivid imagery that captures the hidden layers of womanhood from exhaustion and pain to joy and rebirth.

“Even when life feels heavy, there is purpose in your pain — and it can be alchemized into something beautiful,” Donithan said.

Voices in many forms

The exhibition also includes work from five invited artists:

  • Cathy Andrews uses her non-dominant hand to paint as a way of healing from childhood trauma. Her emotionally charged imagery marks a personal evolution from darkness to light.
  • Ashley Beard, a mother of three and a portrait artist, draws from her academic background in psychology and art to create expressive, community-rooted work.
  • Rita Brame, a professional artist and creative director, works across mediums — from murals to graphic design — channeling both technical skill and bold vision.
  • Tonya Pickett began creating art as a form of grief therapy. Her intricate shadowbox dioramas and collaged coloring-book art blend whimsy with emotional depth.
  • Kassie Reese, a Christiansburg-based photographer, is known for her vibrant, unapologetic portraits that amplify women’s voices and challenge norms.

A collective call to healing

Together, the artists represent diverse experiences and styles yet are united in a shared purpose: to turn personal stories into public dialogue. Each piece becomes a celebration of empowerment and a testament to the enduring strength of women.

“We are proud to share this exhibit and the power of art with our community,” said David Trinkle, associate dean for community engagement. “It’s a space for community reflection, for conversation, and for honoring how creativity can help individuals reclaim their stories as well as their health and emotional well-being.”

The exhibition invites all viewers to consider how healing manifests, and how art can open new avenues for understanding and connection.

Roanoke-Based Member One Will Operate as Virginia Credit Union by 2026

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

