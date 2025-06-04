‘The Anatomy of Her Healing’ Exhibit in Roanoke Explores Art, Trauma, and Resilience

Art born from lived experience

Donithan brings a personal and powerful perspective to the exhibit. A mother of four — including two children with complex medical needs — Donithan uses photography, mixed media, and writing to tell stories of survival, motherhood, and identity. Her art reflects a journey through trauma, addiction, and rediscovery.

What began as a personal healing journey quickly became a mission for Donithan. Her work transforms emotion into vivid imagery that captures the hidden layers of womanhood from exhaustion and pain to joy and rebirth.

“Even when life feels heavy, there is purpose in your pain — and it can be alchemized into something beautiful,” Donithan said.

Voices in many forms

The exhibition also includes work from five invited artists:

Cathy Andrews uses her non-dominant hand to paint as a way of healing from childhood trauma. Her emotionally charged imagery marks a personal evolution from darkness to light.

Ashley Beard, a mother of three and a portrait artist, draws from her academic background in psychology and art to create expressive, community-rooted work.

Rita Brame, a professional artist and creative director, works across mediums — from murals to graphic design — channeling both technical skill and bold vision.

Tonya Pickett began creating art as a form of grief therapy. Her intricate shadowbox dioramas and collaged coloring-book art blend whimsy with emotional depth.

Kassie Reese, a Christiansburg-based photographer, is known for her vibrant, unapologetic portraits that amplify women’s voices and challenge norms.

A collective call to healing

Together, the artists represent diverse experiences and styles yet are united in a shared purpose: to turn personal stories into public dialogue. Each piece becomes a celebration of empowerment and a testament to the enduring strength of women.

“We are proud to share this exhibit and the power of art with our community,” said David Trinkle, associate dean for community engagement. “It’s a space for community reflection, for conversation, and for honoring how creativity can help individuals reclaim their stories as well as their health and emotional well-being.”

The exhibition invites all viewers to consider how healing manifests, and how art can open new avenues for understanding and connection.