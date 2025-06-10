Spotted Lanternfly Now Widespread in Roanoke County

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announced that the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is now widespread throughout Roanoke County and the state of Virginia. As a result, all quarantines and reporting requirements related to this invasive pest have been lifted. However, some states still maintain spotted lanternfly quarantines and may require businesses shipping from Virginia to have a valid spotted lanternfly permit. Care should also be taken if traveling outside of the state or county to prevent eggs and insects from hitch hiking on cars and outdoor items.

The spotted lanternfly undergoes several distinct life stages:

Egg Stage: Eggs are laid in masses and covered with a waxy substance. Nymph Stage: Nymphs hatch from eggs and go through four instars, starting as black with white spots and eventually becoming red with black and white spots. Adult Stage: Adults are approximately 1 inch long, with gray wings and distinctive black spots. Their hind wings are red with black spots.

Currently, the nymphs present in the environment are in the early instar stages, characterized by their black coloration with white spots. See the attached factsheet for recommendations on best management practices to control and limit the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

In addition to the spotted lanternfly, the red imported fire ant (Solenopsis invicta) has been identified as another invasive insect in Virginia. This pest has been found in Franklin County, and Patrick County is currently under quarantine to prevent its spread.

The red imported fire ant is a significant threat due to its aggressive behavior and painful stings. It is crucial to identify and report sightings to help control its spread. Key identification features include:

Appearance : Reddish-brown color, with workers varying in size from 1/16 to 1/5 inch.

: Reddish-brown color, with workers varying in size from 1/16 to 1/5 inch. Behavior: Aggressive when disturbed, forming large mounds in open areas.

Residents are urged to report any sightings of red imported fire ants to the Virginia Cooperative Extension or VDACS. Early detection and reporting are vital to managing and controlling the spread of this invasive pest. See attached factsheet for more information on identifying the red imported fire ant and the quarantine map for Virginia.

For more information, please contact the Virginia Cooperative Extension or VDACS.