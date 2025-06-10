Youngkin Distributes $4.7M to Boost Tourism Across Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that more than $2 million in matching grant funds will be awarded to 197 local tourism programs across the Commonwealth. These awards are funded through the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Marketing Leverage Program, Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program, and VA250 Tourism Marketing Program.

These grant programs are designed to pair state funds with local tourism marketing campaigns to increase visitation and traveler spending through 2026. Local partners will commit more than $2.74 million to match the grant funding, generating more than $4.76 million in new marketing and event production focused on increasing overnight visitation across all nine GO Virginia regions. The tourism marketing will ultimately benefit 1,130 small businesses and nonprofits statewide.

“Virginia’s tourism industry is a powerful engine of economic opportunity, creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and showcasing the best of every corner of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These targeted grants are strategic, results-driven investments that foster public-private partnerships to boost local economies and strengthen Virginia’s position as a premier travel destination.”

Administered by the Virginia Tourism Corporation, these grant programs are designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars to stimulate new tourism marketing through partnerships, and to extend the Virginia is for Lovers brand to drive visitation. Using the hub-and-spoke tourism model, Virginia entities create local partnerships to apply for funding. Partners include Virginia cities, counties, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, destination marketing organizations, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism non-profits and businesses.

Each grant program plays a distinct role in advancing tourism growth:

The Marketing Leverage Program is a reimbursable grant program to leverage existing marketing funds available to Virginia travel industry partners including small businesses, attractions, accommodations, events, and destination marketing organizations.

The Virginia DMO Grant Program is awarded to destination marketing organizations (DMOs) for marketing expenses that show positive and significant economic impact on tourism and must include marketing plans designed to drive visitation to Virginia.

The VA250 Tourism Marketing Program is a reimbursable grant program that leverages existing marketing dollars to support research-based marketing tied to America’s 250th commemoration. Building on the America: Made in Virginia theme, the grant program is designed to drive visitation by highlighting Virginia’s rich cultural and historical legacy.

“Tourism provides a necessary pathway to employment in Virginia, creating opportunities for students, seasonal workers, and hospitality professionals alike,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “These grants not only attract more visitors, but they help sustain the thousands of jobs that power our hotels, restaurants, attractions, and main streets across the Commonwealth. When we invest in tourism, we’re also investing in Virginia’s workforce and economic resilience.”

VTC will open additional Marketing Program grant and sponsorship rounds throughout 2025 and 2026. Organizations and businesses interested in applying for these grant opportunities may visit vatc.org/grants for more information.

A full list of grant recipients can be found here.