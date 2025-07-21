Youngkin Announces June Jobs Surveys

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced last Friday that according to BLS CES data, nonfarm employment decreased by 8,400 over the month, but increased by 35,600 since June 2024. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.5 percent, 0.6 percentage points below the national rate, which stands at 4.1 percent. Since January 2022, nonfarm employment has increased by 263,700.

“The announced Federal and contractor workforce reductions resulted in the month’s decline in jobs of 8,400 while the full year saw growth of more than 35,000,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As I have said previously, we expect there will be federal job reductions and that the growth in non-federal jobs over the course of the year, nearly 200,000 open and unfilled positions and 80,000 jobs being created by the $120 billion in business investment Virginia has attracted, will provide opportunities for those who have experienced job dislocation. Over the next few months, we do expect to see the push and pull on the jobs market as some areas of the federal government reduce employment and others grow, like the defense sector and the broader private sector. Virginia’s financial and economic strength continue to provide the fuel for new opportunities and growth.”

According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force decreased by 10,116 to 4,558,145 as the number of unemployed residents increased by 4,025 to 160,116. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 65.0 percent in June. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

“Here in the Commonwealth, we are laser-focused on engaging workers and removing barriers to employment and career advancement,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We’re expanding access to training, apprenticeships, and supportive services to help more Virginians reenter and remain in the workforce.”

“Short-term shifts in employment data don’t change our long-term mission,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “We remain committed to fostering conditions where businesses can start, scale, and hire. By promoting innovation, cutting red tape, and investing in Virginia’s diverse regions, we’re building a stronger, more resilient economy for all.”

The LAUS survey is based on household interviews conducted each month for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and provides comprehensive data on the labor force, including those who are employed and unemployed. Establishment survey data reflects changes for updated seasonal adjustment factors, and industry classification conversions (NAICS), as part of the annual benchmarking process.

The household survey only distinguishes whether a person is employed or unemployed, whereas CES counts each employee that is on an employer’s payroll. CES excludes business owners, self-employed people, unpaid volunteers and private household workers, and those on unpaid leave or not working because of a labor dispute.