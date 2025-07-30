back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

Touch-a-Truck Comes Back to Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

July 30, 2025

0

Touch-A-Truck revs up again at Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park on Saturday, August 9th from 9 AM to 2 PM. This beloved family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity for kids and adults alike to explore, interact, and learn about dozens of fascinating vehicles. Step inside, climb aboard, and engage with the operators who keep our community running smoothly.

New Sensory-Friendly Hour – From 9 AM to 10:00 AM, there will be no horns, sirens or flashing lights, creating a calmer environment for individuals to enjoy the first hour of the event.

At 10:00 AM, the full Touch-A-Truck experience will begin with lights, sounds and a variety of exciting activities, including:

  • Bucket Truck Rides – Sponsored by Altec
  • Car Smash – Sponsored by Pick-n-Save
  • Foam Pit – Sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Roanoke
  • Dig Pit
  • Misting Stations – Sponsored by Anthem Healthkeepers

Ear protection, provided by Intercept Health, will be available at the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism tent to ensure everyone enjoys the event comfortably.

No event is complete without a tasty line-up of food vendors! Find a variety of cuisine including BBQ, pizza, Italian ice, ice cream, kettle corn, vegan options, and more!

Previous article
Roanoke Regional Chamber Cuts the Ribbon on New Office at Varsity Park
Next article
Youngkin Reports General Fund Revenues for Fiscal Year 2025

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Youngkin Marks World Day Against Trafficking

News 0
In recognition of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons,...

Blue Ridge TWENTY24 Shines in Chicago as Hicks Takes on the Track

Community 0
Roanoke, Va. Virginia's Blue Ridge continues to thrive as...

Youngkin Announces Grant Program for Farmers and Timber Owners Impacted by Hurricane Helene

News 0
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces a Virginia and USDA block...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.