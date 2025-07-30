Touch-a-Truck Comes Back to Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park

Touch-A-Truck revs up again at Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park on Saturday, August 9th from 9 AM to 2 PM. This beloved family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity for kids and adults alike to explore, interact, and learn about dozens of fascinating vehicles. Step inside, climb aboard, and engage with the operators who keep our community running smoothly.

New Sensory-Friendly Hour – From 9 AM to 10:00 AM, there will be no horns, sirens or flashing lights, creating a calmer environment for individuals to enjoy the first hour of the event.

At 10:00 AM, the full Touch-A-Truck experience will begin with lights, sounds and a variety of exciting activities, including:

Bucket Truck Rides – Sponsored by Altec

Car Smash – Sponsored by Pick-n-Save

Foam Pit – Sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Roanoke

Dig Pit

Misting Stations – Sponsored by Anthem Healthkeepers

Ear protection, provided by Intercept Health, will be available at the Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism tent to ensure everyone enjoys the event comfortably.

No event is complete without a tasty line-up of food vendors! Find a variety of cuisine including BBQ, pizza, Italian ice, ice cream, kettle corn, vegan options, and more!