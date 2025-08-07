Youngkin Publishes Plan for Virginia to Complete Broadband Access

Governor Glenn Youngkin yesterday announced that Virginia has published a proposal to complete the Commonwealth’s goal of providing high-speed internet connection to all homes, businesses, and community centers.

Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) published the Commonwealth’s Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Final Proposal which, once approved, will award $613 million in federal funding to connect the last 133,500 Virginia locations not yet covered by high-speed internet services.

When Governor Youngkin took office in 2022, there were 435,924 customers left unserved in Virginia. With a combination of federal and state resources, the Commonwealth has funded connections to all customers statewide except 133,500 remaining customers. The plan published for public comment today will bring that number to zero.

“Day one, we made a promise to connect all Virginia homes and businesses to reliable, high-speed internet, and these grants, once approved, will fund the last step to keeping that promise,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “All Virginians should be proud that we are the nation’s leader in broadband connections, having built 3.5 times more connections in the past four years than any other state. And with the new rules approved by Secretary Lutnick that cut red tape, we are able to do it while saving $200 million taxpayer dollars, a 25 percent savings.”

The grants for broadband installation, administered by DHCD, will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Agency (NTIA) for final approval. The funding will connect 133,500 customers to reliable, high-speed internet and leverage $434 million in private investment from internet providers.

Under the new “Benefit of the Bargain” grant application process at U.S. Department of Commerce, Virginia received double the applications, showing robust interest in the program’s streamlined requirements established by the Trump Administration. Through the partnership, Virginia will connect all unserved homes and businesses while also controlling costs.

“This proposal is a significant step forward in Virginia’s broadband expansion efforts. Our approach is designed not only to connect communities but to support economic growth, education, healthcare, and public safety across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce & Trade Juan Pablo Segura.

“Today’s grant proposal reflects Virginia’s commitment to ensuring every community has access to the modern connectivity it needs to thrive,” said Department of Housing & Community Development Director Maggie Beal. “By utilizing a smart mix of technologies—from fiber to fixed wireless to satellite—we’re maximizing the impact of every taxpayer dollar and building a stronger, more connected Virginia.”

Virginia’s Final Proposal is now open for public comment for a 7-day window before it is submitted to the NTIA for final approval.

More information on Virginia’s Final Proposal can be found at dhcd.virginia.gov/bead.