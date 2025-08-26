Students Showcase Research at Fralin Institute Symposium

This summer, Lilyanne Rascher experienced a rare kind of freedom for an undergraduate student.

A junior at Purdue University, Rascher spent the summer in Roanoke as part of the neuroSURF program at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. It’s one of three programs, along with cardioSURF and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s Early Identification Program, that allow selected undergrads a chance at full immersion in research projects in biomedical science, health, and medicine.

She and dozens of other students from across the country presented their research at the fifth annual Summer Programs Research Symposium, where she shared the results of her project on the use of focused ultrasound to enhance cancer treatment.

“I really enjoyed it because I got a lot of firsthand experience in the lab, and I got to use a lot of technologies that I’ve learned about in class but not necessarily gotten to use,” Rascher said.