Roanoke is Going to Have Its First LEGO Fan Convention Next Week

The Roanoke Star
August 28, 2025

Roanoke Valley will have its first ever LEGO Fan convention, when the Roanoke Valley BRICK CONVENTION arrives at the Salem Civic Center next week on September 6-7, 2025. It will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages. The event will be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.

For the Roanoke Valley Brick Convention, professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their amazing LEGO creations and to meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities.

Other attractions include:

  • LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors
  • Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
  • Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
  • Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
  • Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $12.99 + fees and are available for either Saturday, September 6 or Sunday, September 7. Tickets have already started selling out, so purchasing tickets early is highly recommended at www.brickconvention.com/roanokevalley

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Hurricane Erin Is Our Future – Part I

TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

