Youngkin Announces Google Investing $9 Billion Across Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin yesterday announced Google will invest an additional $9 billion in Virginia through the end of 2026. The funds will be focused on cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, with the development of a new data center in Chesterfield County and expansion of the existing facilities in Loudoun and Prince William Counties. The company also detailed expanded education and workforce development programs for Virginians.

Once the new Chesterfield County data center is complete, the facility will join the Loudoun County and Prince William County campuses as part of Google’s global network of data centers — the backbone of the company’s AI capabilities and digital services. Google is eligible for Data Center Sales and Use tax exemptions on qualifying computer equipment and enabling software.

“Google’s $9 billion investment in Virginia is a powerful endorsement of our Commonwealth’s leadership in the AI economy. As AI is increasingly part of every aspect of work, this project reinforces our commitment to preparing Virginians for the future,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Investments like this not only expand Virginia’s cloud and AI infrastructure but also expand our efforts to build a future-ready workforce through initiatives like our AI Career Launch Pad. Virginia is the largest data center market in the world and remains a top-ranked hub for AI talent and innovation, where opportunity meets preparation.”

“Today we celebrate the continued growth of Virginia’s power tech sector,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This is a truly historic investment for Chesterfield, for Virginia students, and for the future of the Commonwealth. Together with Google, Virginia is powering the future of global technological advancement.”

As part of Google’s commitment to the Commonwealth, all Virginia-based college students now have free access to the Google AI Pro plan for 12 months and AI training and job search support. In addition, the University of Virginia, Brightpoint Community College, and Northern Virginia Community College are among the nation’s universities that are part of the first cohort of the Google AI for Education Accelerator, giving students, faculty, and staff no-cost access to Google Career Certificates and AI training courses.

“With today’s announcement, Google is deepening our roots in Virginia; extending our investments across the state to help position Virginia—and America—for the opportunities technology can deliver,” said Alphabet and Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat. “Google’s investments in technical infrastructure and AI skills development help to ensure that people across Virginia and across the United States have access to opportunity in this exciting era of American innovation.”

Founded in 1998, Google started as a revolutionary search engine that quickly became the backbone of the internet. Since then, the company expanded into advertising, mobile, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, growing into one of the world’s most influential technology leaders under its parent company, Alphabet. Looking ahead, Google is focused on shaping the future through advancements in AI, quantum computing, and sustainable technology, aiming to drive innovation that redefines how people live, work, and connect.

“Google’s decision to invest in Chesterfield County reflects the strength of our community and its reputation as a leader in technology and innovation,” said Jim Ingle, Chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “I’m encouraged by the meaningful engagement with Google already, focused on their approach to energy efficiency, responsible water use, workforce development and education.”