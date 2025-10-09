Local Democrats Fail To Denounce Jay Jones’ Violent, Anti-Child Fantasies

Somewhat reminiscent of former Governor Ralph Northam’s (D) 2019 racist yearbook photo, once again, Virginia politics are making national headlines, this time surrounding Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones’ 2022 texts fantasizing about murdering Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert (R) and his two young sons.

However, whereas Northam’s 2019 scandal involved an offensive photo from his 1984 medical school yearbook, the current uproar involves dreams of violence and centers on texts and a phone conversation between Jones and Carrie Coyner, a Republican member of the House of Delegates, in which Jones wished for “two bullets to the head” to Gilbert and the death of his two children in their mother’s arms with the twisted implication that the murders would somehow lead to more gun control.

Coyner, aghast at Jones’ suggestions in his phone call to her, called him out by texting: “You were talking about [hoping] Jennifer Gilbert’s children would die.”

To which Jones sent this cold-blooded reply: “Yes, I’ve told you this before. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

The Roanoke Star reached out to several local Democratic leaders last weekend for their statements on this controversy and if they believed Jones should end his campaign or if they continue to support his bid to be Virginia’s next attorney general, the top law-enforcement officer of the state. As of publication time, none have responded.

One is Del. Salam “Sam” Rasoul, who represents most of Roanoke City in the House of Delegates. Often running unopposed, this year Rasoul faces a feisty challenge from Independent Maynard Keller.

The second is Rasoul’s former aide, Lily Franklin, who is running to unseat incumbent Chris Obenshain, who defeated her two years ago by fewer than 200 votes in the 41st District that includes most of the Virginia Tech area and western and northern Roanoke County.

The third is Roanoke City Mayor Joe Cobb. Ironically, Cobb helped lead a 2023 petition labeled “Hate Has No Home in Roanoke” criticizing the Roanoke College women’s swim team for speaking out against having to train and compete with a biological male, but he has been silent on Jones’ hate-filled fantasies.

It’s unclear how Cobb can condemn college women advocating for themselves as “Hate” yet fail to denounce violent texts against elected officials and their families.

Cobb also has his own gun-related controversy from 2022, when he authorized funds from the state-funded Gun Violence Intervention Grant to pay for a $658 dinner with guests Cobb has yet to identify by name.

The Roanoke Star also reached out to the Roanoke City Democratic Committee with the same answers, but likewise, no response has been received.

In 2021, Jones once called on a candidate for a House of Delegates race to quit his campaign and delete his Twitter/X account, claiming “Hate has no place in this Commonwealth.”

Virginia’s US Senators Mark Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D) have refused to call for Jones to leave the race. Sen. Kaine called Jones’ texts “indefensible” but claimed that since “he has apologized” (…) “I still am a supporter.”

Last August, Sen. Warner donated $25,000 to Jones’ campaign. Shockingly, as posted on Twitter/X, when a reporter asked Warner, “Senator, do you condemn political violence?” Warner just walked away and into a building.

The Democrats’ gubernatorial candidate, Abigail Spanberger, and lieutenant governor candidate Ghazala Hashmi both condemned Jones’ texts, but neither has called on Jones to exit the race. Spanberger herself has caused concern with references in many of her stump speeches where she calls on her supporters to “let your rage fuel you,” language that many believe further raises temperatures and may incite the mentally unstable to violence.

Jones has issued at least two public apologies. The first referred to the President. Trump three times and seemed to portray Jones as a victim of political smearing; that apology was roundly condemned as wildly inadequate.

His second apology was more contrite, but although he claimed to take “responsibility” for his comments, he made no mention of suspending his campaign.

On Oct. 4, Lt. Governor and gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears called on both Jones and Spanberger to cease their campaigns: Jones, for his violent rhetoric, and Spanberger, for her failure to call on her ticket-mate to step out.

Early voting is now underway in Virginia, one of only two states to elect a governor this year.

– Scott Dreyer