Homesense to Open a New Store in Roanoke on November 6

Homesense, the latest retail experience from the TJX family of brands, will open its newest location in Roanoke, Virginia on November 6. The store is located off Towne Square Boulevard NW and Rutgers Street within Towne Square shopping plaza.

Homesense features a wide array of furniture as well as a Rug Emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, and an extensive lighting department with chandeliers. Customers can also shop for seasonal items, décor, entertaining essentials, and bed and bath, all at prices 20-50% less than full-price retailers, including department and specialty stores.

With new merchandise shipments arriving every week, customers can discover an exciting assortment of quality merchandise at can’t miss prices. The selection includes a mix of artisan-crafted and top-brand pieces, unlocking the opportunity for shoppers to be inspired by bold, statement-making pieces, without breaking the bank. No matter where shoppers are in the design stage, there is something for everyone.

“Homesense makes curating your dream space even more attainable with its exceptional selection of incredible, quality pieces sold at great values,” said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S. “We are thrilled that those in the Roanoke community can look to Homesense for a standout shopping experience and unlock unlimited design possibilities in their homes.”

GRAND OPENING:

Local shoppers can enjoy the newest Homesense store opening on November 6 at 8:00 a.m. EST. To learn more, visit: https://us.homesense.com/grand-openings

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

Location: Towne Square Boulevard NW and Rutgers Street, Towne Square

Regular hours: Monday – Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Store hours may shift. For more up-to-date hours and additional Homesense locations, please visit us.homesense.com/locator.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new store location, Homesense will contribute to the Roanoke community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia. This charity nourishes neighbors across 26 counties and 9 cities in the Southwest Virginia region. With rising costs for essentials like food, housing, and healthcare, many are just one unexpected expense away from crisis. That’s when Feeding Southwest Virginia steps in.