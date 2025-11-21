back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Carilion Clinic Launches Advanced GammaTile® Therapy, a First for the Region

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

November 21, 2025

0

Carilion Clinic is leading the way as the first in the region to provide GammaTile® therapy—a new, targeted approach to brain tumor treatment. Radiation seeds are embedded in a small collagen implant or tile and placed directly against the tumor site during surgery. The implant delivers a focused dose of radiation to the affected area immediately.

Delivering radiation through GammaTile® therapy allows even radiation distribution, protecting healthy tissue nearby while ensuring the implant naturally remains in place.

“This innovative treatment delivers radiation therapy right in the operating room, meaning patients get a head start on fighting residual tumor cell growth,” said Carilion Neurosurgical Oncologist, Cara Rogers, DO. “It’s a powerful advancement in brain tumor care.”

This therapy is offered in collaboration with experts in neurosurgery, radiation oncology, nuclear medicine and other support teams.

Patients benefit from fewer external radiation sessions, more precise treatment and fewer side effects, such as hair loss.

Learn more about innovative cancer treatment options by visiting CarilionClinic.org.

Previous article
A century of FFA leadership, born at Virginia Tech

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

A century of FFA leadership, born at Virginia Tech

Community 0
When first-year student Grayson Long walks across Virginia Tech's...

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Trump‘s Decision To Release The Epstein Files Is Overdue

Columnists 0
I read an article in the New York Post on November 16...

Sen. Suetterlein Files 2026 Legislation Expanding Tax Relief & Education

Commentary 0
Virginia legislators started filing bills for the 2026 General...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.