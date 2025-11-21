Carilion Clinic Launches Advanced GammaTile® Therapy, a First for the Region

Carilion Clinic is leading the way as the first in the region to provide GammaTile® therapy—a new, targeted approach to brain tumor treatment. Radiation seeds are embedded in a small collagen implant or tile and placed directly against the tumor site during surgery. The implant delivers a focused dose of radiation to the affected area immediately.

Delivering radiation through GammaTile® therapy allows even radiation distribution, protecting healthy tissue nearby while ensuring the implant naturally remains in place.

“This innovative treatment delivers radiation therapy right in the operating room, meaning patients get a head start on fighting residual tumor cell growth,” said Carilion Neurosurgical Oncologist, Cara Rogers, DO. “It’s a powerful advancement in brain tumor care.”

This therapy is offered in collaboration with experts in neurosurgery, radiation oncology, nuclear medicine and other support teams.

Patients benefit from fewer external radiation sessions, more precise treatment and fewer side effects, such as hair loss.

