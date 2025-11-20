A century of FFA leadership, born at Virginia Tech

When first-year student Grayson Long walks across Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus, she knows she’s treading the same ground where the organization that shaped her life first began.

A past Virginia FFA president, Long is part of a new generation carrying forward a legacy of agricultural leadership born a century ago just steps away from the Drillfield.

“FFA opened up opportunities for me that I never imagined,” Long said. “Being a student on the campus where it started gives me a real sense of pride and reminds me every day how many lives it has touched.”

This fall marks 100 years since four Virginia Tech agricultural educators founded the Future Farmers of Virginia, a youth organization designed to empower rural students through education and leadership. Their vision laid the foundation for today’s National FFA Organization, which includes more than 1 million members in 9,400 chapters across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including more than 14,000 in Virginia.

Based at Virginia Tech through Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia FFA connects the university’s land-grant mission with hands-on agricultural education that fuels Virginia’s $105 billion agriculture and forestry economy.

As FFA enters its second century, its mission remains as urgent as ever: cultivating the next generation of agricultural leaders who will sustain a growing world.

“Everywhere you turn — the food you eat, the clothes you wear, the fuel you use — it all ties back to agriculture,” Long said. “It touches everyone’s life, and that’s what makes it such meaningful work.”