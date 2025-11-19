ROBERT L. MARONIC: Trump‘s Decision To Release The Epstein Files Is Overdue

I read an article in the New York Post on November 16 entitled “Trump says House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files in stunning reversal: “‘Nothing to hide, ’” written by Zoe Hussain and Samuel Chamberlain.

It is about time.

Congressional Democrats have been looking for a new “Russian hoax” since 2024 to litigate ad nauseam against the president in the upcoming November 3, 2026, midterm elections. This is when all House seats will be up for reelection, along with 35 Senate seats.

President Trump stated that “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics ….”

It is about time.

Convicted pedophile and sex offender Epstein, who served 13 months in jail for solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor in 2008 and 2009, committed suicide at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019. Previously to his death, he vehemently insisted that Trump was fully aware of his practice of grooming and sexually abusing girls as young as 14.

I never believed Epstein simply because of a lack of proof.

One major reason is that “Virginia Giuffre repeatedly refuted allegations that President Donald Trump was involved in the crimes of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in [both] sworn testimony and her memoir.”

I think that Epstein made these defamatory statements because he was extremely angry after being expelled from Trump’s exclusive Mar-a-Lago Club($200,000 membership dues and $14,000 annual dues) in Palm Beach in 2007. After his expulsion, he was declared persona non grata and felt like a disgraced social pariah in all of South Florida and throughout the U.S.

I think that Congressional Democrats should be careful in what they are looking for in the Epstein files because their findings could be a major embarrassment to the Democratic Party, because of former politicians and supporters with such initials as WJC and LHS. If there was anything even remotely incriminating involving President Trump in the Epstein files, I can guarantee you that Biden would have released these files to discredit and defeat him in 2024.

This would have immediately labeled him a criminal and sexual deviant during that year’s presidential election, ensuring a victory for Kamala Harris.

However, the Democrats may regretfully be disappointed when they find out who visited Little St. James Island, which islocated two miles off the southeastern coast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. As far as I know, there is no statute of limitations for statutory rape with underage girls in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

I strongly suspect that the Epstein files may contain many prominent Democrats, who will be sweating bullets and contemplating lifelong disgrace in the next few months. The same also might be said for one of our closest military allies in the Middle East.

I hope not.

Robert L. Maronic