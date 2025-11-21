Game day essentials: Your guide to Saturday’s Hokies vs. Miami matchup

Dear Hokies,

We’re heading into the last home game of the season this Saturday against Miami — so let’s rally together, show up strong, and cheer on our Hokies!

Your game day essentials

Respect the gate: Continue to enter Gate 7 calmly — avoid pushing and running. Please walk in and up to the student gate respectfully.

Arrive early! Gates open at 10 a.m. and kickoff is at noon. Early arrival means a smooth entry and better seats.

Know your ticket type: Student General Admission (GA): Enter through Gate 7 to receive a wristband for the North End Zone and East GA section. Other student tickets: Use any gate except Gate 7. Barcoded/QR tickets: These are not GA tickets and won’t work at Gate 7. Make sure your ticket is in “Take and Go” mode.

No Hokie Left Behind. Stick with your crew — arrive together, stay together, and leave together. Looking out for each other helps prevent unsafe situations.

Ticket integrity. Using fake tickets can lead to a referral to Student Conduct. Download your ticket early — Wi-Fi near the stadium is limited — and sit in your assigned section.

Bring your ID. Your ticket name must match your ID — no exceptions.

Safety first always. Use designated walkways, follow event guidelines, and reach out to Virginia Tech police or staff if you need help.

Accountability matters. Unsafe behavior or public intoxication may result in arrest. Choose the Hokie way — safe, spirited, and respectful.

Virginia Tech staff, Athletics team members, and law enforcement are dedicated to creating a safe, welcoming, and enjoyable experience for every fan. Your cooperation makes all the difference — following event staff guidance helps keep things smooth and secure for everyone.

Hokie Nation’s energy is second to none. Thank you to our students and the entire Hokie community for making this season so special. Let’s finish strong and celebrate together!

Go Hokies!

Meaghan K. Davidson,

Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students