Hokies share what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to look back on the year’s challenges and triumphs and to appreciate the people and experiences that give meaning to our work and lives. From the president’s office to research labs and classrooms, Hokies share what they’re grateful for this season. Their answers range from the heartfelt to the humorous and everything in between.

“Laura and I are especially thankful to be part of the Virginia Tech community. This year was marked by unprecedented opportunities and challenges across higher education and the collaborative spirit and support of Hokies on every level – students, faculty, staff, leadership, alumni, partners, and friends – make us incredibly proud and grateful. We still have much to do, and I have great confidence in our ability to advance our mission and vision in the coming year.”

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands

“I am thankful for Turkey Trots! It is a great way to start the day with family and friends getting exercise, before all the eating begins.”

Angela Anderson, collegiate associate professor, Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise

“I am thankful for the healthy birth of my first child, Kieran, and for the opportunity to be part of the Virginia Tech team. Over the past year, I have been fortunate to meet and engage with many new friends and colleagues in Blacksburg. Now, more than ever, I am grateful to be part of such a thriving and supportive research community.”

Andy Baltzegar, director of research services infrastructure, Fralin Life Sciences Institute

“I am thankful for the students and faculty who share their joy, curiosity, and passion with us here in Switzerland and for the chance to celebrate Thanksgiving together at the Steger Center. A dining room full of Hokies always makes it feel like home!”

Sara Steinert Borella, executive director, Steger Center for International Scholarship

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have joined a dynamic team in the Virginia Tech Honors College. This has been such a warm and welcoming community. Also thankful for family, puppies, and pecan pie!”

Becky Bott, dean, Honors College

“This year, I’m especially thankful for the incredible team that helped open the doors to our new academic building in Alexandria. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues across the D.C. area to expand the university’s innovation network and advance cutting-edge research — efforts that increase the engagement opportunities for our students, faculty, and partners throughout the nation’s capital.”

Lance Collins, vice president of the greater Washington, D.C., area

“I’m thankful for the quality of my friendships and a house that feels like a home.”

Madeline Cooper, assistant director of undergraduate student leadership development, Office of Sexual Violence and Prevention Education

“I am thankful for all the wonderful people I work with in the Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics who selflessly serve the department and the university.”

George Davis, professor and interim department head

“At work, I am thankful for the School of Animal Sciences student ambassador team. Their enthusiasm, kindness, and dedication make every prospective student feel welcomed and inspired. They help future Hokies envision themselves at Virginia Tech! At home, I am thankful for my wonderful husband, our good health, our travels, and our four-legged kids!”

Kathy Tarter Duncan, student engagement coordinator, School of Animal Sciences

“I’m so grateful to witness firsthand how our exchange students grow and learn during their time in Blacksburg, and I can’t wait to see how they carry those lessons into their next phases of life.”

Tess Dunn, Global Education Office

“I am thankful that I look forward to coming to work every day for the past 27 years, with the students, staff and faculty being a big reason.”

Joe Eifert, interim head, Department of Food Science and Technology

“I’m thankful for my family, friends, and the wonderful experiences I’ve had so far at Virginia Tech. I’m also thankful for mashed potatoes, the best part of Thanksgiving dinner.”

Shaeleigh Fleidner-Book, student majoring in animal and poultry sciences

“I’m thankful the government shutdown is finally resolved so I can travel to see family over the holidays.”

Bo Frazier, parking manager, Parking Services

“I’m thankful for the amazing cuisine my wife, Sandra, creates all year, especially on Thanksgiving. I’m thankful that after 15 years, the FBRI [Fralin Biomedical Research Center] at VTC finally has a wonderful coffee shop and food service on site. And I’m thankful for my families – five of the coolest daughters, nine rockin’ grandkids and the dedicated FBRI staff, faculty and students that together have brought us to this milestone 15th year in Roanoke! – Did I mention our wonderful rescue dog, Baylor!?”

Michael Friedlander, executive director, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC

“I am thankful for crisp autumn days in November.”

Deborah J. Good, associate professor, Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise

“I am thankful for the many wonderful people who have been a blessing in my life. On a lighter note, I am also thankful for crisp white dress shirts — and the stain remover pens that keep them looking their best.”

Joe Griffitts, director, Hokie Passport Services

“I am grateful for idyllic Blacksburg where passionate students come to tackle big questions and faculty, staff, and administrators care about a healthy experience in higher education. I’m also grateful for dairy-free pie.”

Samantha Harden, associate professor, Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise

“I’m thankful for my dog, Percy. He’s a highlight to anyone’s day, and nothing motivates me more to get out of bed on a chilly morning than a cold nose to the face.”

Katie Heiderscheit, assistant professor of practice, School of Animal Sciences

“I am thankful that Virginia Tech has had our first snow!”

Jen Hersee, student majoring in agricultural and Extension education

“This year I’m thankful for the chance to work with extraordinary students at Virginia Tech, for the small joy of mixing hot cocoa with coffee, for family and friends (new and old), and for afternoons chasing my kids around the playground.”

Robert Hildebrand, assistant professor, Grado Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering

“I’m thankful for a small can of Coca-Cola Classic. I enjoy one every day at lunch — and especially on Thanksgiving! It’s one of my favorite routine habits.”

Monica Kimbrell, associate dean for undergraduate academic affairs, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences

“As a senior in my last fall semester, I’m extra thankful to enjoy the leaves around our beautiful campus and for the Panera Bread broccoli cheddar soup for when Blacksburg winter comes early in November.”

Ella Lewis, student majoring in biological systems engineering

“Every day I am thankful for the opportunity to work with folks in communities committed to helping do what those groups need done but cannot do alone as individuals, while appreciating the unique and diverse individuals coming together to make great things happen.”

Robin McCarley, executive director, Fralin Life Sciences Institute

“I am thankful for family’s, friends’, and extended people’s support transitioning from undergraduate to graduate. Others don’t have support.”

Jackie Mitchell, master’s degree student in communication

“I’m thankful for experiencing all four seasons where I live and work, though I wish autumn would last longer for the amazing seasonal food!”

Akiko Nakata, program support tech, Grado Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering

“Thankful for AI, because it probably helped with most of these quotes! Not this one, though!”

Miguel Perez, department head, Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics

“I’m so thankful for my teammates and co-workers — your support, teamwork, and positivity make every day better. I appreciate all that you do!”

Dee Perkins, associate director for business and finance, Auxiliary and Business Services

“I’m thankful for Hokie Nation — a community full of energy, curiosity, and heart. This has been my best fall semester in nine years, surrounded by students, alumni and colleagues who make every day a chance to grow and give back.”

Ron Poff, assistant department head, Department of Management

“This time of year? I am most thankful for gravy. An extra scoop on the turkey and on the mashed potatoes. And it tastes even better following a win over UVa!”

Bill Roth, professor of practice, School of Communication, and voice of the Hokies for Virginia Tech Athletics

“I am endlessly grateful for my first year so far at Virginia Tech. I have amazing friends, I’m doing well academically, and I get to work two jobs that I enjoy. The weather has been beautiful in all of the seasons I’ve experienced thus far, and I have had the best time exploring Blacksburg. Every day, I try to comprehend that I have the privilege to live on such a beautiful campus and spend my time with the most wonderful people, but it’s still surreal. I will always be grateful for how lucky I got starting my first year of college!”

Sabrina Saccone, student majoring in biochemistry

“I am grateful for all the amazing people I am surrounded by both at work and at home, thankful for all the possibilities that lie ahead, and excited about a day of guilt-free indulgence in pecan pie.”

Dean Saonee Sarker, Pamplin College of Business

“I’m thankful for the Thanksgiving food coma, that magical moment when overeating becomes a sport and sleep is the trophy.”

Edward Shangin, lab manager, Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics

“I am thankful for the opportunity to make memories, learn, and grow.”

Dean Smith, student majoring in business information technology

“I have a lot to be thankful for this year! At the top of the list is my family. I’m thankful for my husband and the support and balance he brings to my life. I’m always thankful for my 4-year-old niece and 1-year-old nephew who call me most mornings to wave ‘hello’ show me their favorite toys, and always end the call with the American Sign Language sign for ‘I love you.’”

Katie Smith, ADA accommodations specialist, Office for Civil Rights Compliance and Prevention Education

“I’m thankful for our incredible and resilient Hokie research community — people who show up every day to tackle challenges bigger than themselves, to inspire and shape our students, and build a better future. This season reminds me that gratitude is not only about what we receive, but also about our shared purpose.”

Dan Sui, senior vice president for research and innovation

“I am thankful for all my family, friends, and co-workers and the time we get to spend together.”

Pam Tate, assistant director, Auxiliary Services

“I am thankful for bubbles and the magical things they can do.”

Eli Vlaisavljevich, associate professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics

“I’m always thankful for my amazing family and this year especially thankful for the kindness shown to me by my new friends and colleagues here at Virginia Tech.”

Tom Wamsley, senior vice president for advancement

“Many of you know my mantra: I am a lucky girl. To have found Blacksburg and Virginia Tech over 50 years ago and to have lived life here all these years, is more than I could have ever hoped for. I am thankful and grateful.”

Julie Wesel, assistant director, Hokie Passport Services

“I’m thankful for leftovers. There is no better holiday for leftovers than Thanksgiving! But, as someone who does not currently have a microwave, this year might be a bit more difficult.”

Sam Weiss, Ph.D. student in biomedical engineering

“I’m thankful for every student who starts with ‘I don’t know if I can study abroad’ and then comes back with stories better than any Instagram feed.”

Marielle Wijnands, assistant director, Global Education Office

“This year I am thankful for the support system I have built at Virginia Tech. My colleagues, faculty, and friends continue to encourage and inspire me. I am also thankful and grateful to have one semester of school left!”

Megan Wysocki, Master of Architecture student