SERWAN ZANGANA: Political Failures Led To Recent Murder of Corrections Officer In Grayson County

Correctional Officer Jeremy Hall was killed on November 17, 2025, by an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Grayson County, Virginia, while he was conducting a meal service and providing security for a medical staff member to pass medications to the inmates.

The death of Correctional Officer Jeremy Hall has not only left an unhealable wound in his family’s heart, but he also left a large wound in the heart of all correctional officers across the nation and the law enforcement community, and it will bleed forever. The dangerous environment of jails and prisons has been created by many political figures and elected officials for political reasons. The rhetoric from politicians and various groups against law enforcement officers has created a perilous situation for all law enforcement officers in America.

It is noteworthy that the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), as one of the major police associations in America, has recently passed a resolution condemning the rhetoric and action by politicians or community leaders that incite violence against law enforcement officers. Indeed, it is undeniable that rhetoric and violent speech have contributed to violent actions against law enforcement officers across the nation.

Also in its resolution, IACP calls for legal punishment for those, including public figures, who incite violence against law enforcement officers. IACP stated, “The IACP calls for the enforcement of criminal sanctions against individuals, including elected and public figures, who incite violence or contribute to a climate that fosters targeted attacks.”

Obviously, defining crime, interpreting the factors behind crimes, and enforcing laws on criminals have all been politicized in today’s American society, as many politicians manipulate the system and reverse the direction of the nation.

The criminal justice system has become a playground for politicians, and such a game has led to a great competition that focuses on the winners and the losers between politicians, judges, and prosecutors instead of focusing on imposing harsh punishments where they belong: on the criminals and those who harm American society.

Now the question is: Why do the most violent and dangerous individuals, as they are locked up in secure facilities behind iron bars and concrete walls, have capabilities, rights, and power to be in a position of control where they are able to kill a corrections officer?

The “correction” in jails is evidently not strong enough since some criminals are entitled to more rights, which puts the lives of the officers in danger. Correction officers are under an immense burden, between conducting their daily critical operations in the dangerous environment of the jails and the prisons, interacting with criminals, dealing with staffing shortages, and following some of the absurd laws that were passed by irrational elected officials, which jeopardize officers’ safety in the correctional facilities.

While our elected officials are sitting behind their comfortable desks passing legislation that satisfies their political base and interests, the correction officers are walking around in the prison and jail blocks among the most vicious individuals in America to provide safety and security for the public. Again, staffing shortages are a visible factor that contributes to an unsafe environment and a heavy load on the officers.

It was no surprise that the correctional officer’s union blamed the death of Officer Hall on staffing shortages. “Chronic staffing shortages and high turnover in the Virginia Department of Corrections have persisted for more than a decade,” said Charles “Bubba” Craddock, President of Communications Workers of America Local 2201, which encompasses the National Coalition of Public Safety Officers.

Officer Hall’s death is yet another crisis in American society and the law enforcement community. The American criminal justice system and American corrections have failed the law-abiding citizens and the uniformed personnel. The corrections officers have been forgotten behind the jail and prison walls; they are invisible to the lawmakers and the elected officials.

But, as Chad Dotson, Director of the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) said, “It is time for the General Assembly to step up and treat these public safety professionals with respect, give them the pay that they deserve because they do a job most people aren’t willing to do….”

It is time for the elected officials to recognize the correctional officers as the core of the system and see the precarious state of the jails and prisons in America. Implementing tougher laws on vicious criminals is the only path for people’s safety, including law enforcement officers.