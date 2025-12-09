Freedom First Donates $150K to Carilion’s Cancer Campaign

Carilion Clinic and the Carilion Clinic Foundation are proud to announce a generous $150,000 gift from Freedom First Credit Union in support of the Reaching Far, Caring Close campaign and the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center.

The gift underscores Freedom First’s commitment to strengthening the health and well-being of the communities they serve, including expanding access to world-class cancer care across the region.

A check presentation was held Nov. 20 with Nancy Howell Agee, CEO Emeritus of Carilion Clinic, and members of the Freedom First leadership team, celebrating the power of philanthropy and partnership in advancing care close to home.

“Freedom First has long been a steadfast advocate for our community, and this gift is a powerful example of their deep commitment to improving the lives of those we serve,” said Agee. “Their support of the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center helps ensure that patients and families throughout our region have access to leading-edge treatment, delivered with compassion and excellence. We are profoundly grateful.”

The Reaching Far, Caring Close campaign recently surpassed its $100 million goal, providing essential philanthropic investment for cancer care innovation, expanded services, and transformative technology. Support from corporate partners like Freedom First plays a vital role in advancing Carilion’s mission to provide high-quality care for all.

“At Freedom First, our mission is rooted in helping people and communities thrive, and access to high-quality healthcare is an essential part of that,” said Paul Phillips, President & CEO of Freedom First Credit Union. “Cancer has touched nearly everyone in some way, and ensuring advanced care is available close to home makes our region stronger. We’re proud to support Carilion as they bring world-class care to the communities we serve together.”

To learn more about Carilion’s $100 million campaign, visit CarilionClinic.org.