BOB BROWN: How the White House Functioned With a Diminished Biden “Presidency”

Permit me to think out loud as an old-fashioned person who respects authority, history, and knowledge. I value logical, critical reasoning. I respect the law, and I believe truth is liberating. I regard myself as adept at nothing. But I am concerned about America’s recent past, and equally concerned about the troubling, increasing resistance to mend our ways.

I have no “inside information” or access to “reliable sources,” and offer no professional opinions.

Could a forensic scientist provide a rational explanation of the nearly successful destruction of America during the “Biden Administration”?

Show-stopper terms are meant to squash original thoughts, curtail comments critical of postmodern liberalism, and retainpolitical power by any means necessary. You know their terms: conspiracy theorists, Islamophobic, homophobic, disinformation, and many more.

But “The pen is mightier than the sword,” by novelist and playwright Edward Bulwer-Lytton in 1839, indicates that the written word is more effective than violence as a means of social or political change. Leap forward from 1839 to 2025 and envision the strength of optics, pixels, TV, social media, and AI to manipulate thinking today.

“Trojan Horse” commonly describes a deceptive tactic, especially in cybersecurity. It might also be a rational explanation of how America’s invasion by thousands of foreigners was encouraged, fostered, and aided by the “Biden” administration. An equally important question is whether there ever was a Biden Presidency.

The Greeks, after ten years of unsuccessful siege at Troy, reached a stalemate. Odysseus then devised a plan: under Epeius’s leadership, he constructed a large hollow wooden horse from fir planks.

Odysseus, Menelaus, and a few Greek warriors hid in the horse. The rest of the Greeks burned their camp and sailed to Tenedos, faking their departure.

Sinon, a Greek soldier left behind, told the Trojans the horse was a sacred gift to Athena to guarantee the Greeks’ safe return and claimed it was built too large to enter Troy, so the Trojans couldn’t use its protection.

Despite warnings from Laocoön and Cassandra (“I fear the Greeks, even those bearing gifts”), the Trojans assumed the war was over, brought the horse into the city as a trophy, and removed part of the wall to do so.

That night, while the Trojans slept after a celebratory feast, the hidden Greeks emerged from the horse, killed the guards, and opened the city gates. The rest of the Greek army, having silently returned from Tenedos, poured in, sacked the city, slaughtered the men, and burned Troy to the ground, thus ending the war.

In Politics (between 335-323 BC), Aristotle analyzed various causes of political upheaval and revolution. He specifically noted that “the reception of strangers in colonies, either at the time of their foundation or afterwards, has generally produced revolution.” He cited historical examples like the Achaeans and Troezenians in Sybaris, where the more numerous newcomers eventually expelled the original inhabitants.

Mark Levin, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese, coined the phrase, “Revolution by Immigration,” applying Aristotle’s view on the potentially serious adverse effects of immigration.

President Obama had a significant impact on Biden’s presidency, with many key roles filled by former Obama administration members, assuring policy continuity between the two. About 75% of Biden’s top aides and cabinet served under Obama, resulting in a shared philosophy and experience.

There are critical facts in the American government that may never be revealed, but it is reasonable to assume that President Obama wanted to protect his legacy. He accomplished this objective by remaining close to President Biden.

President Biden discussed a major decision with Obama, including the withdrawal of all remaining U.S. troops in Afghanistan, prior to making the public announcement in April 2021.

Without intending to discredit Kamala Harris, the Obama-Biden Administration (2009-2017) became the Biden-Obama Administration (2021-2025), a political “change” without a real difference.

President Obama was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago for 20 years, from 1992 until 2008. Reverend Jeremiah Wright was the senior pastor there and a spiritual mentor to Obama. Reverend Jeremiah Wright made the controversial “God damn America” statement.

The pressure on President Obama must have been severe. He criticized the colonial origin of America, its unfulfilled promise of equality, and his sense of dignity of the office of the presidency may have been experienced as a bitter form of hypocrisy.

How could Americans learn what it was like to have strangers invade in numbers too large to count? How did Native Americans feel when white Europeans landed on their pristine shores and eventually followed Lewis and Clark to the opposite side of the nation, trampling over their precious hunting grounds? Confined to reservations, prisoners held captive in their native country by “immigrants” was their ultimate fate.

Was Biden’s Presidency the Trojan Horse in which President Obama’s influence and his staff were quartered for the four years Biden was the President in Absentia? Some Obama supporters would happily reply, “Let’s hope so.”

President Biden’s border policy decisions were influenced by a range of factors, including key administration officials, shifts in public opinion and political pressure, ongoing negotiations with Mexico, and legal constraints. But it was an open border unmatched by any prior president.

Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked with leading diplomatic efforts to address the “root causes” of migration. Theborder remained open.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas implemented and defended various enforcement and processing policies, including a controversial memo that limited the scope of immigration enforcement priorities. The border remained open.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was involved in crafting the strategy. The border remained open.

Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall was also a key figure in the discussions. She served both Clinton and Obama. The border remained open.

Congressional Action (or lack thereof): Biden called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform, but it did not receive bipartisan support. The border remained open.

Were plans conceived to make Biden the Trojan Horse? Would President Obama and his cabinet continue to govern the nation?

As in most cases of deception, even one comprehensibly conceived and executed, the truth is ultimately uncovered:

Biden’s cognitive impairment was not anticipated; when it surfaced, the difficulty had to be managed: Biden’s aides kept meetings short and controlled access, top advisers acted as go-betweens, and public interactions became more scripted.

The similarity of the ancient Greek Trojan Horse story to the 21st-century story is amazing. In both cases, the walls of the nation were torn down to accommodate the Trojan Horse.

We need a system that recognizes we are not only a nation of immigrants but also a nation of laws, one intolerant of those making a travesty of our laws.

Contrary to Reverend Jeremiah Wright’s prayer, God blessed America, stood beside her, and guided her through one of her worst political storms in history

Robert S. Brown, MD, PHD a retired Psychiatrist, Col (Ret) U.S. Army Medical Corps devoted the last decade of his career to treating soldiers at Fort Lee redeploying from combat. He was a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Professor of Education at UVA. His renowned Mental Health course taught the value of exercise for a sound mind.