ROBERT L. MARONIC: The Heroism Of Ahmed Al-Ahmed At Bondi Beach In Sydney, Australia

Not all Muslims are bad people. In fact, most Muslims are good and decent people. However, such a plethora of extremist fundamentalist Muslims as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Hezbollah, Taliban, and other jihadists is an existential menace to Western civilization and especially Israel.

This also includes the financial supporters of these extremist Muslims, especially in countries that give safe haven to these fanatics or give them temporary refuge. Qatar has been especially guilty of giving a safe haven and billions of dollars to Hamas’ political leadership in Doha since 2007.

These include a multitude of duplicitous countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia: Qatar (Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and Taliban), Turkey (Muslim Brotherhood), Afghanistan (Taliban), Pakistan (Taliban), Saudi Arabia (Wahhabi), Iran (Hezbollah, Hamas and Houthis), Yemen (Houthis), Somalia (al-Shabaab), Nigeria (Boko Haram), Philippines (Abu Sayyaf Group in Mindanao), ad nauseam.

The West will never tolerate Islamic terrorist radicals or jihadis, who will not espouse such democratic freedoms of speech, assembly, and religion, etc. Sharia law cannot coexist within a democracy.

The father-son duo, Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, cold-bloodedly murdered fifteen Australian Jews and wounded forty, ranging in ages from 10 to 87, as they were celebrating the first day of Hanukkah. This cold-blooded massacre tragically occurred at Bondi Beach, four miles east of downtown Sydney, Australia, on December 14 despite a police station being less than .4 of a mile (600 meters) from the beach.

The massacre lasted “almost 11 minutes” with “100 shots fired” before Sydney police reinforcements finally killed the father while a heroic Syrian Muslim immigrant subdued the son in a surprise, sneak-from-behind attack at the risk of his own life. The terrorists were later discovered to have had two Islamic fascist ISIS flags in their car, along with improvised explosive devices or IEDs

Both Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram personified the radical, bloodthirsty fundamentalism of extremist Islam in 2025. In contrast, Ahmed al-Ahmed, a fruit vendor in Sydney, Australia, who emigrated there from Syria in 2006 and became an Australian citizen in 2022, epitomized a good, heroic Muslim regardless of nationality.

Ahmed al-Ahmed’s heroism in seizing the rifle from Naveed Akram’s bloody rampage saved countless innocent lives. Ahmed al-Ahmed deserves to receive the highest civilian decoration in Australia for exceptional bravery. That award is the Cross of Valour, which is awarded “for acts of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril.”

May Australia soon award him this meritorious medal for bravery as soon as he recovers from his wounds in the hospital. May Israel also someday honor his bravery with a befitting and everlasting memorial as among the “righteous among the nations” at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

Ahmed al-Ahmed, well done.

Robert L. Maronic