DEVOTIONAL: Tears at the Nativity

God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God. — 2 Corinthians 5:21 (NIV)

Christmas is usually seen as a time of joy, as summarized by the famous 1719 carol by Isaac Watts, “Joy to the World.” In contrast, Good Friday is when believers usually focus on the agony of Christ.

However, when we consider “Jesus was born to die” as the Savior of the world, born in human flesh to die on a cross to atone for our sins, we can see the role for tears in the Christmas story too.

A Reflection on the Tears at the Nativity—Christmas 2025

Your tears, O babe of Bethlehem’s stall

Did beckon then your Mother’s arms

You suckled there, with stilled alarms

And nourished, shielded from all harms

Of swirling wormwood, encroaching gall

Your parents wept with Your first tears

With joy they gazed upon Your face

Saw pregnant promises of grace

And newborn hope for Adam’s race

Light overwhelming hidden fears

Enfleshed, O Babe, within Your cry

All longings, groans and griefs are there

Man’s violence, tooth and claw, laid bare

Man’s sordid sins yielding despair

It is enough that You’ve drawn nigh

Drawn nigh! And still foreshadowing then

The beckoned Mother’s cries – bereft

Your tears of anguish, cruel death

Extending to the final breath

Creation’s groans all housed within

Yet hope bursts forth, tears not in vain

The tears are numbered as the tomb

Yields forth the living, like the womb

And light dispels the darkest gloom

The tears of loss wiped dry in gain

— by Dr. Scott Armistead

S.D.G./S.G.D.