ROBERT L. MARONIC: The Crimes Of Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City is an abnormal human being. There has to be something psychologically and perversely lacking among both him and his socialist supporters in their vocal support of former incompetent and monstrous Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, who is a bona fide blood brother of Fidel Castro.

Mamdani and his supporters all share two characteristics in common. They are close-minded and dogmatic, believing that they have an absolute monopoly on the truth.

What their problem exactly is, I am not quite sure. I will leave that to the psychiatrists. Meanwhile, Mamdani and his fellow Democratic socialists of America (DSA) are morally bankrupt in their support of the narco-terrorist and Communist dictator.

Maduro willfully sold vast amounts of cocaine, mostly laced with Mexican-cartel fentanyl, to Americans and others since 2014, killing hundreds of thousands of Americans. The poison he sold made him a plutocratic billionaire, solidifying his dictatorship in Caracas.

In the police state of Venezuela, there was rampant election theft, the harboring of Hezbollah, chronic food shortages, dumpster diving, murder, hyperinflation, unemployment, stolen oil leases, torture, extreme poverty, corruption, a 70% drop in GDP since 1999, “crimes against humanity,” and “cocaine-importation conspiracy,” ad nauseam. This forced approximately “7.7 million Venezuelans or 20% of the population” to leave their country since 2014, becoming refugees throughout the world.

According to the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), which is often called the UN Refugee Agency and is based in Geneva, Maduro caused the “largest exodus in Latin America’s recent history and one of the largest displacement crises in the world (as of December 2025).”

And all of this occurred in a country that has the largest oil reserves on the planet, along with the largest amount of gold in South America.

I read an article in the New York Post entitled, “Mayor Mamdani’s Comrades in DSA Demand Trump Release Nicolas Maduro: ‘Solidarity With The Bolivarian Revolution!’” The article was published on January 4 and written by Carl Campanile.

Former President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured along with his wife on January 3, has been in the federal Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, which has been described as “hell on earth,” according to the local Legal Aid Society. I say good for them. I am certain that compared to the hellish prisons in Venezuela, Colombia, or El Salvador’s notorious CECOT, the MDC is a five-star hotel.

I am also sure that Maduro, the former leader of the Cartel de Las Soles (Cartel of the Suns), who has been the alleged head of the drug-trafficking organization labeled by the U.S. as a foreign terrorist organization on November 23 and run by Venezuela’s military and political elite, will adjust to his new home, “scenic” view, and cuisine.

Maduro’s Cartel of the Suns, which supplies cocaine to the Mexican cartels et al., has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans for over a decade through drug trafficking. This was especially true after cocaine was laced with fentanyl, which was declared a weapon of mass destruction by President Trump on December 15.

During the Biden administration, Maduro cleared out all his prisons and psychiatric wards, beginning in 2021, directing them to cross the southern border of the U.S. These cut-throat prisoners especially included Tren de Aragua, which was designated a foreign terrorist organization on March 15, 2025.

Since Maduro became Venezuela’s president in 2014, almost 8 million people, as previously mentioned, have fled their country because of a severe economic collapse, food/medical shortages, and political repression. This is sad because in 2001, Venezuela was the wealthiest country in South America.

Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro, within the past 25 years, made Venezuela one of the poorest countries in South America. At the same time, Venezuela became closely allied with such repressive regimes as Cuba, North Korea, Communist China, Russia, and Iran.

Hopefully, the removal of Nicholas Maduro and his wife on January 3 will once again make Venezuela a democratic and wealthy country where Tren de Aragua no longer uses finger amputation as either vindictive punishment or for sadistic pleasure.

Perhaps the smiling Communist Zohran Mamdani will remember that fact the next time he publicly defends Maduro in support of the “Bolivarian Revolution”? However, I doubt it.

Robert L. Maronic