CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

Why Did Jesus Say Christians Would Do Greater Things Than He Did?

Jesus said that those who believe in him would do greater works than he did (John 14:12). How is this possible?

“We can tell them that Jesus died on the cross for all the people and loves them a lot,” says Josiah, 5.

Jesus did a lot of miracles, and so did his Apostles, but the greatest miracle is when people accept God’s gift of eternal life by believing in Jesus as their savior. They pass from spiritual death into a life that is depicted as the party of all parties called the wedding feast of the Lamb (Revelation 19:9 & Matthew 22:1-14).

Jesus fed 5,000 men with a few small fish and loaves of bread, but look what happened on the Day of Pentecost after Jesus rose from the dead! Devout Jews from all over the known world gathered in Jerusalem for the Pentecost feast. God performed a miracle. He temporarily unscrambled the language barrier. When the Apostles spoke, everyone understood in his own native language (Acts 2:5-7).

After the Apostle Peter spoke about Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection, about 3,000 people became believers (Acts 2:41). In one message, probably more people entered God’s kingdom than during the entire ministry of Jesus. The entire Book of Acts is devoted to the spread of the gospel and the establishment of the church, first in Israel among the Jews as they gathered for worship, food, and fellowship from house to house (Acts 2:42), and then among Gentile cities throughout the Roman Empire.

Certainly in this sense, the Apostles and those who believed in Jesus through their preaching did greater things. Greater can also be applied to all the countries in which churches were established. Jesus purposely confined his ministry almost exclusively to Judea to train 12 disciples.

“We can do greater things because the Bible says that if you ask something in Jesus’ name, it will happen,” says Gabriella, 8.

When Jesus said Christians would do greater things, he gave a reason for his amazing statement: “because I go to my Father” (John 14:12b).

Some Christians talk about Jesus reigning from his throne in his kingdom as though it’s a future event. In the Apostle Peter’s famous Pentecost sermon, he stated that God promised in an oath to King David that “He would raise up the Christ to sit on his throne, he, foreseeing this, spoke concerning the resurrection of the Christ,” (Acts 2:30b-31a).

Sitting on David’s throne is all about the resurrection of Christ. Is Jesus resurrected? Is he seated on David’s throne in heaven? The answer to both these questions is a big YES! God’s kingdom is here now, but it will be greater or more fully realized in the future.

A resurrected Jesus on his throne is the major reason why Jesus said Christians would do greater works. Immediately after Jesus predicted greater works, he said, “And whatever you ask in my name, that I will do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son” (John 14:13).

Think about this: Jesus is reigning and ruling as king and priest in a resurrected body, seated on David’s throne in heaven. His kingdom is growing every day as people place their trust in him as their only hope for eternal life in his kingdom, which will be fully realized on Earth one day.

Memorize this truth: John 14:13 previously quoted.

Ask these questions: Have you discovered your role in the growth of God’s glorious kingdom? Are you asking Jesus in prayer to advance his kingdom through you?

