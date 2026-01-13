Omnium + Scratch Race Wins for Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28

This year will look a little different than seasons past—in the best way. We’re leaning into a strong track focus while still mixing in road racing and criteriums, giving our athletes a dynamic platform to develop and perform across disciplines. We’re incredibly fortunate to head into 2026 with an arsenal of outstanding partners led by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the Virginia Tourism Corporation, as we celebrate a landmark year for the Commonwealth with VA250 and a growing spotlight on Virginia as a world-class training and racing destination.

Our first stop of the season was Bromont, Canada, for the UCI International Track Competition (C2)—a strong early benchmark and an exciting way to launch our 2026 campaign before heading into our Arizona training and race block.

Back home, the VBR cycling scene continues to thrive. With the completion of the new Mill Mountain Trails, exciting updates underway as we prepare for the USA Cycling MTB National Championships (including some course enhancements), and the Roanoke Stars continuing to build their momentum, the region’s energy around cycling is undeniable. We’re also proud of how robust the Roanoke College cycling team is becoming, with a strong program foundation and some highly talented recruits joining this year—another sign that Virginia’s Blue Ridge is quickly becoming a true pipeline for the next generation of athletes.

And just like MLB, we head to Arizona for spring training and early races. It’s a great place to build momentum, and the training environment keeps getting better—Tucson now has an exciting new velodrome that adds another high-quality track option to our early-season setup. While product delays have made the start a bit less smooth than we’d hoped, it’s simply part of the reality in elite sport—and we’re staying focused on what matters: building form, building cohesion, and keeping the momentum rolling. We’re also planning a Virginia-based camp this spring, and while balancing national team commitments with trade team schedules is always a puzzle, we’ve become experts at making it work.

Thanks for reading, Nicola

Bromont UCI Track Race

We kicked off the 2026 track campaign in style at the first UCI race of the season—the Bromont C2 International Competition Omnium—with a big statement from the team right out of the gate. The Omnium opened with Anna Hicks lighting up the Scratch Race, launching a bold five-lap flyer that nobody could close down, while Marlies Mejías backed it up with a strong second place. From there, Marlies kept the momentum rolling: she took the win in the Tempo Race, stayed composed in the Elimination (finishing seventh), and then capped the night with a decisive Points Race win to secure the overall Omnium victory. It’s a confident, high-energy start to the season—and exactly the kind of racing we want to build on as we head deeper into the 2026 international track calendar.

Omnium

Gold – Marlies Mejias Garcia (CUB) Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 Silver – Kiara Lylyk (CAN) Mayenne – Monbana – Mypie Bronze – Taylor Tompkins (CAN) Milton Revolution Fiona Majendi (CAN) Project Instinct racing Lily Plante (CAN) Equipe du Quebec

“Bromont felt like a real step forward for me — I’m finally finding my rhythm on the track again. Other than Pan Ams and UCI Summerfest last year, my last major stretch of track racing was at the Rio Olympics, and so much has changed since then. Every race I’m learning something new. I’m coming in with great fitness thanks to my coach, Kristin Armstrong, and now my race craft and decision-making are starting to catch up to the engine. I’m proud to take the Omnium win, and even more excited to keep learning, keep sharpening, and keep getting better.” — Marlies Mejías