BOB BROWN: FITNESS AND DEMENTIA

We focus today on the role of fitness in the prevention and management of dementia.

Research in 2025–2026 shows that physical and mental health are closely linked:

Engaging in regular physical activity enhances mood, reduces anxiety, and improves memory by stimulating the release of endorphins, serotonin, and dopamine.

Strong mental health facilitates consistent exercise habits and aids in regulating stress hormones such as cortisol, thereby decreasing the risk of heart disease and inflammation.

It is essential to consult a physician prior to implementing any new exercise regimen to ensure activities align with your specific health and physical capabilities. This is for informational purposes only.

Physical Components:

Adults ought to participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise (e.g., brisk walking) or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity weekly.

Engage major muscle groups through resistance exercises on a minimum of two days per week.

Practices such as yoga, tai chi, or Pilates are recommended to enhance mobility and minimize injury risks.

Mental Components:

Cultivate self-acceptance and effective strategies for managing intense emotions.

Support cognitive function through lifelong learning activities, puzzles, or conversing with respected others on topics of mutual interest.

Incorporate daily techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises to promote mental clarity and alleviate stress.

Spiritual Fitness:

Exercise Faith in God



Belief and Trust in God



Thoughtful and regular study of the Bible



Meaningful, regular prayer, and keep a prayer list.



Live honestly, courageously, and virtuously

To stay healthy year-round, experts suggest:

Get 7–9 hours of quality restorative sleep.



Choose whole foods, lean proteins, and colorful vegetables.



Connect with your support network often.



Stack small routines or take short breaks, like standing each hour.

Physical exercise can greatly reduce the risk of dementia



Updated 2026 research shows that regular activity promotes brain health by lowering inflammation and slowing harmful protein buildup.

Risk Reduction by Life Stage

Midlife (Ages 45–64): High physical activity cuts all-cause dementia risk by 41%.



Late Life (Ages 65+): Staying active lowers risk by 45%.



Early Adulthood: No significant link found between early-life activity and later dementia risk; mid-to-late life is critical for prevention.

Exercise specifically helps prevent cognitive decline by:

Lowering GFAP (Glial fibrillary acidic protein), a well-established marker of reactive astrocytes, is a promising biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease protein, linked to brain inflammation and dementia.

Boosting BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) is a protein found within the brain that plays a fundamental role in maintaining a healthy nervous system. BDNF supports the survival of existing nerve cells and encourages the growth and differentiation of new ones. This molecule is central to the brain’s ability to adapt and rewire itself throughout life. It supports new neuron growth in memory regions.

Improving blood flow and reducing risks like high blood pressure and diabetes, and stimulates angiogenesis (new blood vessel growth), particularly in the hippocampus.

Physical activity is linked to slower accumulation of amyloid-beta plaques and tau proteins, the primary hallmarks of AD in the brain.

Regular moderate intensity exercise dampens chronic neuroinflammation by modulating immune cell activity in the brain.

Maintaining brain structure, with active older adults showing less shrinkage and larger hippocampi than inactive peers.

Recommended Activity Levels

Even a little movement can have significant health benefits, especially if you’re currently inactive:

Low Dose: Just 35 minutes per week of moderate-to-vigorous activity may lower your risk by 41% compared to doing no activity.

Standard Goal: Most health organizations suggest aiming for 150 minutes of moderate exercise (like brisk walking) or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week.

Dose-Response: The more you move, the greater the benefit; people who get 140+ minutes weekly can see their risk drop by up to 69%.

Impact on Genetic Risk

Exercise lowers Alzheimer’s risk for APOE ε4 carriers, especially with increased activity in later years. Non-carriers benefit most from midlife exercise, but both groups gain protection by staying active.

For people with dementia, physical exercise is a key non-drug intervention. Although not a cure, research from 2025 and 2026 shows it offers notable physical, cognitive, and emotional benefits.

Key Benefits for Dementia Patients

Starting exercise after a dementia diagnosis can extend life, with walking linked to a 30% reduced risk of early death.

Regular activity helps manage agitation, wandering, and aggression.

Exercise strengthens muscles and balance, supporting daily tasks like bathing and dressing.

Mixed exercise programs can stabilize cognitive function for up to a year and may slow brain volume loss.

Consistent movement lowers fall risk by boosting coordination and bone density.

Recommended Exercise Types for 2026

Current guidelines indicate that optimal exercise selections are those deemed safe, enjoyable, and sustainable:

Early Stage: Activities such as dancing, swimming, or brisk walking are advisable. These options support advanced cognitive functioning and enhance overall mood.



Middle Stage: Seated exercises (including marching and arm circles), tai chi, or supervised gardening are recommendedto promote balance and postural alignment.



Late Stage: Gentle stretches performed in bed or while seated without support (with supervision) may help sustain core strength and posture for individuals at advanced stages.

Strategies for Caregivers

Habit Stacking: Integrate exercise into daily routines—for example, by walking to the store or exercising with a pet.



Mimicking: Encourage patients to emulate caregivers’ movements, thereby reducing the cognitive burden associated with remembering detailed instructions.



Social Connection: Participation in group classes or working out with a companion can mitigate feelings of isolation commonly experienced among those living with dementia.

Dementia is under intense research. The progress achieved in the last five years indicates real hope for its prevention and ultimate cure. Do not surrender to feelings of discouragement. I offer exercise for dementia. It is merely one of countless approaches to this condition. Most institutions have established Brain Centers where ceaseless efforts are underway to fully understand and eradicate this disease. “How poor are they that have not patience! What wound did ever heal but by degrees?” ~ William Shakespeare

Book: Othello (1602-4) act 2, sc. 3, l. [379]

Robert S. Brown, MD, PHD a retired Psychiatrist, Col (Ret) U.S. Army Medical Corps devoted the last decade of his career to treating soldiers at Fort Lee redeploying from combat. He was a Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Professor of Education at UVA. His renowned Mental Health course taught the value of exercise for a sound mind.