Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Selects New Chair

During their organizational meeting yesterday, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors selected Tammy E. Shepherd as Chair for 2026. Mrs. Shepherd has served as the Vinton District representative since 2024. This is her first year serving as Board Chair.

In addition, David F. Radford was selected to serve as Vice Chair for 2026. Mr. Radford has served as the Windsor Hills District representative since 2018. He previously served as Board Chair in 2020 and 2025, and as Vice Chair in 2021. Board meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m.

Public hearings will be held at 6:00 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise advertised. Meeting agendas can be found on the County’s website at www.roanokecountyva.gov.

The Board of Supervisors meetings are streamed live on the County’s website at www.roanokecountyva.gov/BOSvideo. The Board of Supervisors meetings can also be viewed live on the RVTV-3 website at www.rvtv.org/106/Watch-RVTV-Live.