Roanoke Valley Greenway Coordinator Finds New Home at Regional Commission

The Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission and the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission are pleased to announce that the role of the Greenway Coordinator, which assists localities with the planning, expansion, and management of the highly successful Greenway network, will become a position within the Regional Commission. The move integrates the role within the Regional Commission’s existing transportation and community development planning departments, providing additional resources and support as the Greenway network continues to grow.

“The Roanoke Valley Greenways are one of the region’s great success stories,” says Greenway Commission Chair Barry Trent. “Over the last several decades, member localities have added staff and resources specifically supporting the greenway network, proving the strong commitment to continue connecting and building out this important recreation and transportation system. This move reflects that success and positions the region for the next phase of the Greenways. The Greenway Commission looks forward to working with the Regional Commission under the new arrangement.” The move also directly integrates the Coordinator with the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization (RVTPO), which is staffed by the Regional Commission and oversees the allocation of millions of dollars in Federal transportation funds each year. Since 2013, the RVTPO has provided over $30 million for over 20 Greenway construction projects through its Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) program and supported another $7 million in construction through the state’s SMART SCALE program.

“As the Greenway system continues to close the gaps, there are huge opportunities for the next phase of the system,” says Regional Commission Executive Director Jeremy Holmes. “There are also significant challenges, with the increase in construction costs across all infrastructure projects and the growing need for maintenance of the expansive network. We’re confident that housing the position with the Regional Commission will make sure the Coordinator has the resources, organizational support, and trusted connections with localities that will be required to address those challenges.”