ROBERT L. MARONIC: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) Is a Defeatist

I read an article in the New York Post by Emily Crane on January 26 entitled, “Powerful House Republican Suggests Trump Consider Pulling ICE Out Of Minneapolis After Alex Pretti Shooting.”

Well, that “powerful House Republican” is House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY).

According to Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” naysayer Comer stated, “If I were President Trump, I would almost think about,… if the mayor and the governor are going to put our ICE officials in harm’s way and there’s a chance of losing more, you know, innocent lives or whatever, then maybe go to another city and let the people of Minneapolis decide [my emphasis].” Comer should be ashamed of his defeatism and support for illegal alien deportations.

Which U.S. cities does Congressman Comer have in mind for removing violent and psychotic illegal immigrants besides neo-confederate Minneapolis? I would love to know.

There seems to be a plethora of cities with illegal immigrants from coast to coast, especially in blue or Democratic states, from Los Angeles and Portland to Baltimore. If Minneapolis is made an example of a failed insurrection, I predict that the remainder of the sanctuary cities and states in the U.S. would soon snap to attention and start obeying federal immigration law.

This would especially be true of far-left radical Democratic mayors and governors (à la Abbie Hoffman), who might be facing federal prison and a significant loss of federal funding.

Comer’s reasoning is stunningly stupid to be blunt, considering that there are still hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens nationwide guilty of vile crimes with psychiatric problems and members of such vicious U.S. criminal gangs as Tren de Aragua and MS-13. All these illegal immigrants are subject to immediate criminal deportation in such cities as San Francisco, New York City, Boston, and elsewhere, to name a few.

As former Minnesota Vikings safety, Jack Brewer commonsensically stated on January 25, he “called out the state’s liberal [far left] leadership for inciting the unrest, arguing the Democrats are opposed to ICE because the agency is “deporting their voters.”

Well said. Brewer is absolutely correct.

Brewer was correct in stating that the ICE arrests have nothing to do with civil rights. Democrats are only interested in increasing the number of seats through illegal immigration in the House of Representatives and Senate after the 2030 census, aka “revolution by (illegal) immigration.”

Both Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are the modern incarnations of nineteenth-century South Carolinian John C. Calhoun. Both men, like Calhoun, believe in the nullification of federal law, which was permanently resolved at Appomattox Court House in Virginia on April 9, 1865, and existing federal legislation before the Civil War (Supremacy Clause) in 1788.

Both Frey and Walz foolishly believe that state law supersedes federal law when it is the direct opposite in regard toimmigration law. The battles of Gettysburg and Antietam solved that problem in 1863 and 1862, respectively.

Sorry, Mayor Frey, ICE is not going to get the “f**k” out of Minneapolis as you profanely stated on January 7. That is because Minneapolis is not Fort Sumter in 1861.

Are you listening, Congressman Comer (R-KY)?

Furthermore, ICE agents are NOT Nazis, SS, Gestapo, or fascists. Bombastic Governor Walz, who was harshly criticized by the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., on January 25, made a grotesque false equivalency and further gross misinterpretation of history when he compared arrested illegal aliens to the plight of Anne Frank.

There is simply no comparison between illegal aliens, regardless of age, and the arrest of Anne Frank during World War II in 1944. That is because Frank was eventually murdered at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp because she was Jewish in 1945, and no arrested illegal alien in the U.S. has ever been sent to a death camp.

I agree with President Trump’s four demands to make Minneapolis and the rest of the U.S. safe again. First, “turn over illegal immigrants in local jails or subject to arrest warrants to the feds.” The other three can be read at this website.

Asking Congress to abolish sanctuary cities is also an excellent idea. Trump has correctly called sanctuary cities the “‘root cause of all of these problems.’”

He is 100% correct.

In my opinion, ICE does not need to leave Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey, Governor Tim Walz, and Attorney General Keith Ellison need to leave Minneapolis and go to federal prison for obstructing federal law. That also includes their well-paid (Neville Roy Singham), hysterical, finger-amputating, doxxing, and highly organized, professional protesters and agitators, who hinder ICE from arresting illegal aliens.

I believe that the root cause of all these highly organized protests is to deflect and distract from Minnesota’s $9 billion theft and graft since the mid-2010s. Governor Walz and his predecessors, who pandered to Somali-Americans in Minnesota once too often, looked the other way in order to get votes for their next election and aid fellow state Democrats.

It is that simple.

Robert L. Maronic