CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

How Is Peace From Jesus Different?

“God’s peace is eternal just as he is eternal,” says Jayden, 11. “The reason he gives us peace is because we aren’t eternal like he is, and we can’t handle things like he does.”

Yes, God is eternal, and we are mortal. Consider your mortality and awaken to your need for God.

Do you know if you’ll see the sun come up tomorrow? No one knows that for sure. Only God knows. Hence our great need.

“The peace from Jesus is peace with God, who sent Jesus to come, die and pay the price for our sins and give us his righteousness,” says Enoch, 12.

Jesus’ offer of eternal life as a gift to all who believe in him addresses our greatest need (Ephesians 2:8-9).

World-renowned preacher Charles Spurgeon once said, “Little faith will take your soul to heaven, but great faith will bring heaven to your soul.”

All who believe in Jesus Christ as their savior have peace with God, but only Christians who abide in Christ enjoy the peace of God (Romans 5:1 & Philippians 4:6-7).

There are no problems in heaven. No one worries. God wants all his people to bring heaven’s peace to people on earth filled with anxiety.

Since 1945, people live with more uncertainty. Those who lived before 1945 didn’t have the atom bomb hanging over their heads. Our world could disintegrate in a flash! Hiding under school desks, as children were taught in the 1950s and 60s, probably won’t help much.

The little faith of which Spurgeon spoke is the tiny amount of faith it takes to accept the gift of eternal life by placing your faith in Jesus as your savior. The great faith that brings the peace of heaven into your soul is called abiding.

Jesus likened abiding to the grape vine and its branches. A branch cannot produce grapes unless it receives the vine’s nourishment (John 15:5).

Jesus is the eternal vine and all who believe in him are branches. Those who abide in Jesus bring God’s peace to hurting people who are looking for some kind of stability in this unstable world. Prayer, fellowship with believers, Bible study, and meditation on your new identity in Christ are all means of receiving life-giving nourishment from Jesus our vine.

“Jesus sent the Holy Spirit to comfort us,” says Naomi, 10. “Whoever does not love Jesus does not keep his word, but he who loves the Lord does keep his word.”

Jesus sent the Holy Spirit as our counselor to guide us into all truth (John 16:7).

Alexander the Great conquered the world by the age of 30. He had two great advantages. He was the son of King Philip II of Macedon. Aristotle was his private tutor.

Christians enjoy similar advantages, but to a greater degree. They are sons and daughters of King Jesus. The Holy Spirit is their indwelling tutor. As Christ’s ambassadors, they advance God’s kingdom with a secret weapon. They bring God’s peace to this uncertain world of people in turmoil.

Think about this: “The world bases its peace on its resources, while God’s peace depends on relationships. To be right with God means to enjoy the peace of God,” wrote Pastor Warren Wiersbe.

Memorize this truth: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid,” (John 14:27).

Ask these questions: Do you have peace with God? If so, are you enjoying the peace of God?

================

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.