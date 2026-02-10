ROBERT L. MARONIC: Twenty Reasons For Regime Change in Iran

1. The kidnapping of 66 Americans at the U.S. embassy in Tehran on November 4, 1979, which resulted in 444 days of captivity until President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration on January 20, 1981

2. Demonizing the U.S as the Great Satan. The mullahs have called for “death to America” once too often.

3. Forcing Iranian women to wear hijabs against their wills

4. There is no freedom of the press, assembly, speech, or right to bear arms in Iran.

5. Constant threats to annihilate Israel and kill all the Jews since 1979

6. Iran killed 241 Marines at 6:22 AM on Sunday, October 23, 1983, in their Beirut barracks. Please see https://share.google/sT4r4Q5gfmGpYkDhR.

The suicide bomber, an Iranian national named Ismail Ascari, detonated his explosives, which were later estimated to be the equivalent of approximately 12,000 pounds of TNT. The force of the explosion instantly collapsed the four-story building into rubble, crushing to death our American servicemen and other allied soldiers. Please see https://share.google/sT4r4Q5gfmGpYkDhR

7. Suicidal death of 500,000 Iranian soldiers during the needless Iran-Iraq war from 1980 to 1988

8. Truck bomb explosion of the Argentine Mutual Israelite Association (AMIA) Jewish community center building in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people and injuring hundreds more on July 18, 1994

9. Destruction of the Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia in 1996, which killed 19 U.S. airmen, whichwas carried out by Saudi Hezbollah

10. Death of approximately 1,000 American soldiers in Iraq through Iranian fanatical proxies from 2003 to 2011

11. Iran’s extensive military and intelligence support of the Taliban during the Afghanistan War from 2001 to 2011

12. The death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini, who died on September 16, 2022, after being detained by Iran’s “morality police” in Tehran for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly.” Her guards executed her by severely beating her to death.

13. Murder of over 30,000 Iranian protesters on January 8 and 9, 2026. Please see https://time.com/7357635/more-than-30000-killed-in-iran-say-senior-officials/ and https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-protest-hospital/33647042.html

14. Iran has been the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism from 1979 to 2026.

15. Pursuit of ballistic nuclear weapons threatening both Israel and the West, including the U.S.

16. Iran has threatened to kill President Trump numerous times

17. Fanatical Shiite Iran is the Great Satan of the modern world

18. Threatening to destroy U.S. military bases with ballistic and cruise missiles in the Persian (Arabian) Gulf region for decades

19. Iran has no plan to give up their ballistic missiles or launchers.

20. Iran has no plans to give up their nuclear weapons program. Iran cannot become another North Korea.

Robert L. Maronic