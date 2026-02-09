CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

How Does the Holy Spirit Show People They Need Christ?

“The Holy Spirit is here to help us believe when Christ is with his father,” says Hannah, 11.

When Jesus told his disciples he was going away, I wish we could have seen their faces. Rather than Jesus being physically present with them, he sent the Holy Spirit. Furthermore, Jesus presented his departure and the Holy Spirit’s advent as advantageous for his disciples.

I suppose this was like taking off the training wheels when learning how to ride a bike. For three years, Jesus had taught them about his Father and the ways of his kingdom. Jesus even told them he was going to die in Jerusalem and rise again to ascend to his Father, but they couldn’t imagine it at the time.

Jesus’ disciples were too busy jockeying for position in his kingdom. They couldn’t imagine Jesus being crucified as a common criminal. This didn’t line up with their Messianic expectations.

Regarding the Holy Spirit, Jesus said, “And when he has come, he will convict the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment: of sin, because they do not believe in me,” (John 16:8-9).

The Holy Spirit is the world’s greatest evangelist. Consider the experience of Francesca, 11: “I was so scared having to watch my dad be so close to death. That was when the Holy Spirit moved me to accept Christ into my heart. After that, I had faith that God would help my dad get better, and he did.”

Our conscience speaks to us about individual sins. The Holy Spirit convicts or convinces us of our need to trust the Lord Jesus Christ as our savior. People imagine they are destined to hell because of their personal sins. However, Jesus said the Holy Spirit would convict all people “of sin, because they do not believe in me.”

Jesus said, “He who believes in him is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God,” (John 3:18). The only issue that determines one’s eternal destiny is belief in Jesus Christ or unbelief in him.

Jesus purchased everyone’s ticket to heaven, but we must receive that ticket by believing in him alone for our salvation. The Holy Spirit wants every person to believe in Christ.

“If we are made aware of the Holy Spirit’s conviction, we are made aware of God’s perfect love for us,” says Kaina, 11.

We live in a world of conditional love where our performance determines whether love is given or withheld. God’s perfect love doesn’t depend on our performance. God pursues us even when we sin. We can’t comprehend a love that persists even when we resist.

This is where the Holy Spirit’s job comes into play.

Despite our desire to earn God’s approval through our own efforts, the Holy Spirit convinces us that God’s love doesn’t depend on our worthiness. God pursues everyone, but especially those who realize they need God’s grace.

Think about this: When religious leaders criticized Jesus for eating with sinners, Jesus said he didn’t come to save the righteous, but to save sinners (Luke 5:32). The righteous of whom Jesus spoke were religious leaders who didn’t see their need for a savior. They trusted in their religious rules and traditions.

Memorize this truth: John 16:8-9 previously quoted.

Ask this question: Have you heard the quiet voice of the Holy Spirit telling you that you need forgiveness and a righteousness that is not your own?

================

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.