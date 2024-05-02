Tavern Stage Summer Music Series Returns to Explore Park

For the second year, Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Explore Park, and Twin Creeks Brewpub are teaming up to present the Tavern Stage Summer Music Series. This music series will occur on the second Friday of each month from May to September at Explore Park’s Tavern Stage.

The Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn will be open from 5 PM to 10 PM, with live music from 6 PM to 8:30 PM. The band lineup includes popular regional artists featuring Southern Rock, Country, Indie, Alternative, Folk Blues, Yacht Rock and Retro sounds in an outdoor setting. The music series will kick off May 10 with Virginia Electric, a band known for their Garage Americana & Rock ‘n’ Roll sound, which is often described as good for the soul. The complete 2024 schedule and band listing is as follows.

May 10 – Virginia Electric

June 14 – The Floorboards

July 12 – Charissa Joy & The High Frequency

August 9 – Creedence Clearwater Recital

September 13 – Empty Bottles

Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the sounds of summer on the Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn. Food and beverage options will be available on-site at Twin Creeks Brewpub. Special thanks to sponsor, Friends of the Blue Ridge, for providing event support.

Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/TavernStage or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 for event details.